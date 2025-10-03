Magnolia Mornings: October 3, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. MS Sound Coalition pushes for Northern Gulf Estuary Protection

(Photo from Mississippi Sound Coalition)

The Mississippi Sound Coalition is pushing for a proposed Congressional Act named the Northern Gulf Estuary Protection Act. The legislation would take a holistic approach to managing the massive 31-state Mississippi River Basin –– from addressing the way fresh water from the river and its tributaries is dispersed and managed –– to directing resources to focus on pollution dumped into the river.

If enacted, the group said the legislation would turn protecting and restoring the Mississippi Sound (along with the other estuaries of the Northern Gulf of America) into United States law.

Coalition Manager Gerald Blessey encouraged Mississippi’s Congressional delegation to sponsor the legislation, adding that “it redefines flood control as a dual-purpose mission: protect human life/property and safeguard estuarine ecosystems critical to U.S. food security, fisheries and coastal economies.”

“This is a national problem that needs a national solution,” Blessey continued. “The Mississippi River Basin covers 41 percent of the continental United States. These Spillway operations, especially the Bonnet Carré, harm estuaries by reducing salinity, introducing pollutants and creating hypoxic ‘dead zones.’ This Act is one of many major actions necessary to modernize how we manage this River Basin and save maritime ecosystems in areas like the Mississippi Sound.”

2. Wicker awarded Air and Space Force honor

(Photo from Senator Wicker’s office)

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was named the recipient of the W. Stuart Symington Award by the Air and Space Force Association.

Senator Wicker served in the Air Force as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) Officer, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel from the Air Force Reserve.

The award is named for the first Secretary of the Air Force. It is the AFA’s highest civilian honor.

Previous recipients of the award include Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, as well as former Senate Armed Services Committee Chairmen John McCain and Jim Inhofe.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. FDA approves generic abortion pill ahead of shutdown

According to the New York Times, “The Food and Drug Administration has approved a generic version of the abortion pill mifepristone, expanding its supply at a time when the Trump administration is under pressure from abortion opponents to sharply restrict access to abortion pills.”

“The approval, issued on Tuesday without a public announcement, means that three American companies can now produce mifepristone for abortion. The F.D.A. approved the original pill 25 years ago and in 2019 approved the first generic version,” NYT reported.

NYT continued, “The decision comes as anti-abortion activists have been urging the F.D.A. and the Department of Health and Human Services to curtail access to abortion pills, which have been prescribed in increasing numbers in the years since the Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion in 2022.”

2. Attempted assassin of Justice Kavanaugh to be sentenced Friday

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh – OCT. 8, 2018 FILE PHOTO)

As reported by The Hill, “The individual who pleaded guilty to attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home in 2022 will be sentenced Friday.”

“Federal prosecutors are seeking up to life imprisonment as the defendant, Sophie Roske, pushes for just eight years,” The Hill reported. “U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman will weigh the case’s disturbing evidence and concerns from Roske, who recently told the court she is transgender, about receiving care in prison under Trump administration policies.”

The Hill noted, “Kavanaugh’s attempted assassination came as the court was preparing to overturn constitutional abortion rights, and it has become one of the highest-profile prosecutions in a rising trend of violence and threats against judges.”

Sports

Miss. State only Big 3 team slated for play this Saturday

Mississippi State Running Back Xavier Gayten (#22) and Mississippi State Tight End Sam West (#87) during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. (Photo By Hallie Walker, MSU Athletics)

Two of Mississippi’s Big 3 college football teams have bye weeks this week, leaving Mississippi State as the only one slated for a Saturday contest.

The Bulldogs, coming off of a heartbreaking overtime loss to No. 15 Tennessee, are set to take on No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Markets & Business

1. Markets reach new highs despite shutdown

Despite the government shutdown, markets recorded new highs Thursday “driven by strength in the artificial intelligence trade that appeared to overpower concerns about the U.S. government shutdown,” CNBC reported.

“The three major U.S. indexes climbed to record levels on Thursday, buoyed by gains in Nvidia, which also hit an all-time high,” CNBC reported. “The government shutdown, which entered its third day on Friday, has exacerbated investors’ underlying concerns this year about macroeconomic and policy headwinds, inflation risks and a slowing labor market. Investors are waiting to see how long the shutdown will persist to gauge the seriousness of its economic repercussions. To be sure, shutdowns have not been market-moving events in the past.”

CNBC added, “The Labor Department’s pause on virtually all activity has blocked the Friday release of the September nonfarm payrolls report, lessening the amount of economic data the Federal Reserve can factor into its interest rate decision at its October meeting.”

2. Apple pulls ICE tracking app

FoxBusiness reports that Apple “dropped ICEBlock, a widely used tracking tool, from its App Store Thursday after the Department of Justice raised concerns with the big tech giant that the app put law enforcement officers at risk.”

“DOJ officials, at the direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi, asked Apple to take down ICEBlock, a move that comes as Trump administration officials have claimed the tool, which allows users to anonymously report ICE agents’ presence, puts agents in danger and helps shield illegal immigrants,” FoxBusiness reported.

“ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed,” Bondi told Fox News Digital. “This Department of Justice will continue making every effort to protect our brave federal law enforcement officers, who risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe.”