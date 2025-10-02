Smurfit Westrock expanding in Saltillo

The project represents a corporate investment of nearly $19.3 million.

Smurfit Westrock, a paper and packaging manufacturer, is expanding its corrugated operations in Saltillo.

Smurfit Westrock North America President & CEO Laurent Sellier said the company is committed to optimizing the performance and value of its manufacturing operations.

“The expansion of the Saltillo facility demonstrates our ongoing collaboration with development partners in Mississippi, increases capacity and growth within our system, and supports the communities where we live and work,” said Sellier.

The project represents a corporate investment of nearly $19.3 million. The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2026.

Governor Tate Reeves said the decision by the Smurfit Westrock team to expand in Saltillo reinforces what so many already know — Mississippi is a manufacturing powerhouse.

“When products are made in Mississippi, consumers know they are getting top-quality goods made by a workforce that takes pride in craftsmanship,” Reeves said in a statement. “As long as companies like Smurfit Westrock continue to rely on Mississippi to get the job done right, we will continue showing the world what we can do.”

Smurfit Westrock has a global presence in sustainable paper and packaging materials with their North American headquarters in Atlanta. The company’s Saltillo facility produces corrugated packaging such as standard cases, boxes and trays suitable for all industry needs.

The Mississippi Development Authority said that Smurfit Westrock is purchasing new equipment that will convert flat container board into corrugated boxes. This expansion is expected to increase efficiency within the facility, improve production capacity by 50 percent and enable the production of larger corrugated boxes.

The Mississippi Development Authority noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Lee County is assisting with the project, as well.