Mississippi State Fair opens for its 166th year

Here’s what to know before you go.

The Mississippi State Fair got underway Thursday morning as officials from across the state opened the 166th edition of the state event which runs from October 2 to October 13.

Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson, Jackson Mayor John Horhn, and Choctaw Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben, along with military and church leaders turned out to start the festivities.

Gipson said while the U.S. is not celebrating its 250th anniversary until next year, the Mississippi State Fair is going to get a jump start on the celebration. He asked fairgoers to wear red, white and blue clothing when attending.

“We love America,” he exclaimed. “So, we’re beginning to celebrate early.”

Horhn, now in his fourth month in office, said Jackson is making a comeback and the state fair is good way to celebrate that return.

“Jackson is rising,” Horhn yelled three times to a scattering of cheers.

Donning a black cowboy hat, Horhn said the Mississippi State Fair celebrates all races and creeds.

“Our state fair is an event that brings us together,” the mayor proclaimed.

Before Chief Ben took to the microphone, Gipson said Ben represents “original Americans, the original Mississippians.”

When Ben spoke, he spoke in the Choctaw language, saying a prayer and praising the fair. After switching to English and apologizing to the sign language interpreter from Hinds Community College, Ben also spoke about inclusiveness, saying the Magnolia State’s new flag shows unity and inclusion.

A heavy law enforcement presence was visible, including the Mounted Patrol comprised of officers from the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

A parade, led by Jackson’s Murrah High School Marching Band and the Sons of the American Revolution, ended at the Midway, where lights almost as bright as Broadway advertised games of chance and heart-stopping food.

Approximately 60 rides are scattered across the state fairgrounds, from bumper cars to a Ferris wheel.

Vendors were on hand selling everything from Tupperware to ice-cold Budweiser to quinch whatever thirst fairgoers work up while meandering through the event.

Earlier in the week, Gipson and law enforcement held a press conference outlining new security measures to ensure safety for attendees. Fairgrounds Chief of Security Steve Shows shared several “Know Before You Go” tips.

Gate admission is $10.00 per person, and parking is free. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free of charge. The public can purchase admission tickets, concert tickets and ride wristbands online at www.msstatefair.com, or purchase admission and concert tickets in-person at the Coliseum Box Office.

Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 13, Columbus Day.

Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until close, and all day Friday and Saturday, any guest under the age of 18 seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age. Guests are encouraged to bring identification.

When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one of several security points utilizing a metal detector, and/or be subject to magnetic wanding.

Only clear bags will be allowed on the Fairgrounds during the State Fair and they must not exceed 12”x12”x6”. Diaper bags and medically necessary bags and items are allowed after proper inspection and tagging. All bags are subject to search.

No outside food or beverage allowed. No marketing, soliciting, political or vending items are allowed unless authorized under Fairground regulations.

No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives or laser pointers allowed.

Fairgoers should note that Jefferson Street will be closed between Pearl Street and Amite Street. Greymont Street will be open for Fair traffic only.