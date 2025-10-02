Mayflower Cafe named among Best 50 Restaurants on New York Times list

People continue to make the trek to downtown Jackson to enjoy a piece of history along with a delicious meal.

It’s one thing to do something, but to do it exceptionally well is truly worthy of mention. Such is the case with the Mayflower Cafe in downtown Jackson.

The restaurant isn’t new – far from it. It first opened in 1935 as a basic hamburger stand – one of several restaurants in the area opened by Greek immigrants. George Kountouris and John Gouras came to the United States from the Greek island of Patmos, but their timing could not have been worse. They arrived in time for the Great Depression. But the restaurant they started not only survived, it thrived over the years due to providing consistently good food at a fair price, along with excellent customer service.

The Mayflower expanded to focus on fresh seafood. French cooks from New Orleans were brought in, but in time, the cooking was left to family members who developed the time-honored dishes served in the restaurant, including their special seafood sauce made with butter, Worcestershire, lemon juice, and seasonings designed to enhance the fish without overwhelming it.

George’s son, Jerry, left his two-decade career as a pharmacist to run the restaurant when his father was ready to retire. Jerry has childhood memories of being in the restaurant with his family, particularly when watching the Jackson Christmas parade from the Mayflower’s large front windows that front Capitol Street. The restaurant was bustling in its prominent location in the heart of downtown. Office workers and politicians ate lunch there, while families gathered in the evenings. As downtown businesses moved to the suburbs, nostalgia brought families back to the Mayflower.

There was a sense of familiarity when walking into the Mayflower. The mid-century diner decor had not changed in decades. People came for the redfish and stayed for the experience. It was comforting to hear Jerry greeting each guest warmly.

Most people never considered that the Mayflower Cafe wouldn’t always be there. So when Jerry announced in 2022 that he was ready to retire, the thought of the Mayflower closing sent waves of disappointment through the hearts of its loyal fans.

Enter Chef Hunter Evans.

Hunter grew up in Jackson with strong roots in New Orleans. He had already proven he could be successful in the restaurant game with Elvie’s, the Jackson restaurant he owns with his business partner, Cody McCain. Hunter has multiple James Beard recognitions.

When he was approached in January 2023, Hunter’s life was full.

“Our second child was due in October, and Elvie’s was booming,” he recalls. “I couldn’t fathom a second restaurant and second child at the same time.”

He was approached a second time at the end of 2023, this time by former Jackson Mayor Kane Ditto.

“He wanted to save the restaurant since it was such a vital part of downtown.”

Hunter and Cody met with him, and they purchased the Mayflower in April 2024. They began the task of renovating it, which was no small undertaking. The one question they got asked the most was if the bathrooms were addressed. Before the renovation, patrons had to go outside, go around the corner, then up a staircase to the restroom.

“Yes,” Hunter says. “The bathrooms were addressed in the renovation.”

They are now located downstairs, in the back of the dining room.

Hunter realized what an important role the restaurant played in the community during the renovation process.

“My parents weren’t from Jackson, and the Mayflower wasn’t a place they took us when we were growing up. I had eaten there a few times, but it was not significant in my life.”

After three intense months of restoration and renovation, Mayflower Cafe reopened in July 2024. At first glance, the decor looks original, but brighter and cleaner. It’s basically a “new” version of an old classic. The classic neon sign and lights on the iconic building on the corner of W. Capitol and S. Roach Streets have been reworked and shine brighter than ever.

While many of the old classic dishes on the previous Mayflower menu are still there, Hunter has pared it down. He uses his version of George Kountouris’ decadent seafood sauce. The redfish is still a hit with diners, as is the Greek salad with their house-made comeback sauce. Another addition is a full bar. Before, the restaurant didn’t have a liquor license, and patrons brought their own wine. Now craft cocktails are served, and there is a nod to the Greek heritage of the restaurant with the interesting wines from Greek vineyards.

Lunch is still popular at Mayflower Cafe. The daily blue plate special is served with Mayflower salad and two sides. Also on the lunch menu are salad and sandwich selections, including a fried oyster wedge salad.

There’s no doubt Hunter is doing things right. People continue to make the trek to downtown Jackson to enjoy a piece of history along with a delicious meal. And a year after reopening, Mayflower Cafe has been featured amongst the New York Times’ Best 50 Restaurants in America.

Mayflower Café is open for lunch Tuesday through Friday and dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations are encouraged. Learn more here.