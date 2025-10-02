Hosemann names Senate study committees on Jackson, housing

As is being done in the House with their Select Committees, these two special Senate committees will hold hearings and make recommendations ahead of the 2026 session.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann Wednesday announced two new Senate study committees to address issues facing Mississippi’s capital city and the state’s housing market.

Known as the Senate Study Committee on Jackson, Hosemann’s committee will focus on strategies for strengthening and boosting economic activity in the metro area. The other group, the Senate Study Committee on Housing, will take a statewide look at addressing the shortage of attainable housing and increasing accessibility for first-time homebuyers, Hosemann said.

“For several years, we have discussed the need for a focused effort to unlock Jackson’s economic and tourism potential,” Hosemann said. “With the city entering a new chapter, the time is now to pursue opportunities that will increase tourism, attract investment, enhance downtown, and promote future growth.”

The new capital city Senate committee follows the House Capital and Metro Revitalization Select Committee appointed by Speaker Jason White earlier this year. The House committee has already held hearings and members are considering policy recommendations ahead of the 2026 legislative session.

Jackson’s new Mayor, former state Senator John Horhn, praised the creation of the committees, saying it is a “meaningful step forward” for the embattled city.

“I appreciate his leadership as well as the leadership of our state senators. The plans to strengthen tourism, encourage investment, and revitalize downtown speak to the possibilities we see for our city,” said Horhn, who worked closely with Hosemann while in the state Senate.

The Senate Study Committee on Jackson will be chaired by Senator Walter Michel, with Senators David Blount and Sollie Norwood serving as vice chairs. Members include Senators Hillman Frazier, Dean Kirby, Brian Rhodes and Andy Berry.

Mayor Horhn continued by saying that the Senate Study Committee on Housing will not only help Jackson, but the entire state. The ability for first-time homebuyers and families to purchase a home allows people to put down roots where they work, he said.

“We look forward to working closely with both study committees as they gather input, and we would greatly appreciate state government investments in our city,” said Horhn.

There is hope that with Horhn at the helm of Jackson that the strained relationship between Jackson and state lawmakers is mended. Tensions were high between the two during the Lumumba administration.

The Senate Study Committee on Housing will be chaired by Senator Chris Johnson and Senator Rod Hickman will serve as vice chair. Members are Senators Gary Brumfield, Scott DeLano, Michael McLendon, Chad McMahan and Angela Turner-Ford.

“Mississippi faces a growing need for attainable housing,” Hosemann said. “This committee will examine statewide solutions to ensure first-time homebuyers have access to homes where they can live, work, and raise a family in Mississippi.”

In the coming months, the two Senate committees will hold hearings and present recommendations prior to the 2026 legislative session.