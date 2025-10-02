DNC investing in MS Democratic Party ahead of November special elections, 2026 midterms

DNC Chairman Ken Martin (right) with Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson (left) (Photo from Martin's Facebook page - Sept 2025)
- The national Democrats said they now view building long-term infrastructure in the South as a top priority.
Last month, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) announced that they would be supporting five Democrats vying for seats in the Mississippi Legislature during the upcoming special elections in November.
READ MORE: National Democrats back candidates in Mississippi special legislative elections
Now, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced what they are calling “a new, historic investment” to support the Mississippi Democratic Party’s organizing efforts ahead of the November 4 special elections.
The special legislative elections are being held as a result of court-ordered redistricting.
The DNC said in a statement Thursday that under DNC Chair Ken Martin, they now view building long-term infrastructure in the South as a top priority.
“That’s why earlier this year, he announced a historic increase in monthly investments into our state parties, including $22,500 a month into traditionally red states through the DNC’s Red State Fund,” the DNC announcement outlined. “For too long, the DNC has only been focused on the elections right in front of us. Under Chair Martin, the DNC is building for both the short and long term.”
The DNC plans to support the Mississippi Democratic Party in the November special elections by supporting on-the-ground voter contact and organizing efforts while also freeing up funds for paid programming, like direct mail, and digital and TV ads. The DNC is also using the time to build the state party infrastructure ahead of the 2026 midterms.
DNC chair Martin said “voters across Mississippi know Republicans are weak and spineless after they cheered on Donald Trump’s agenda.”
“With this major investment, the DNC is turbocharging Mississippi Democrats’ organizing efforts to win crucial legislative races this November and continue us on the road to a blue Mississippi,” Martin said.
Mississippi Democratic Party Chair Cheikh Taylor said he was both humbled and emboldened by the opportunity to partner more closely with the DNC.
“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Chairman Ken Martin for his unwavering support of Mississippi. Your steadfast commitment ensures that rural states like ours are not forgotten, but instead have a strong seat at the table and the critical resources needed to give Mississippians the future we deserve,” Taylor, also a State Representative, said.
The following races will appear on ballots in the districts noted:
Senate District 1
- Chris Hanna – Democrat
- Michael McLendon – Republican (incumbent)
Senate District 2
- Charlie Hoots – Republican
- Theresa Ison – Democrat
Senate District 11
- Reginald Jackson – Democrat (incumbent)
- Kendall Prewett – Republican
Senate District 19
- Dianne Black – Democrat
- Kevin Blackwell – Republican (incumbent)
Senate District 24 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)
- Curressia Brown
- Jason Colquett
- Everette Hill
- Loretta McClee
- Justin Pope
- Georgio Proctor
Senate District 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)
- Coleman Boyd
- Jermaine Cooley
- Letitia Johnson
- Theresa Kennedy
- Kamesha Mumford
- James Pittman
- Jeffery Stallworth
Senate District 44
- Chris Johnson – Republican (incumbent)
- Shakita Taylor – Democrat
Senate District 45
- Johnny DuPree – Democrat
- Anna Rush – Republican
House District 22
- Justin Crosby – Democrat
- Jon Lancaster – Republican (incumbent)
House District 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)
- Mary Frances Dear-Moton
- Kimberlyn Seals
- Otha William
Circuit Court Judge, District 12, Place 2
- Tangi Carter
- Wes Curry