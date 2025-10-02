DNC investing in MS Democratic Party ahead of November special elections, 2026 midterms

The national Democrats said they now view building long-term infrastructure in the South as a top priority.

Last month, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) announced that they would be supporting five Democrats vying for seats in the Mississippi Legislature during the upcoming special elections in November.

Now, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced what they are calling “a new, historic investment” to support the Mississippi Democratic Party’s organizing efforts ahead of the November 4 special elections.

The special legislative elections are being held as a result of court-ordered redistricting.

The DNC said in a statement Thursday that under DNC Chair Ken Martin, they now view building long-term infrastructure in the South as a top priority.

“That’s why earlier this year, he announced a historic increase in monthly investments into our state parties, including $22,500 a month into traditionally red states through the DNC’s Red State Fund,” the DNC announcement outlined. “For too long, the DNC has only been focused on the elections right in front of us. Under Chair Martin, the DNC is building for both the short and long term.”

The DNC plans to support the Mississippi Democratic Party in the November special elections by supporting on-the-ground voter contact and organizing efforts while also freeing up funds for paid programming, like direct mail, and digital and TV ads. The DNC is also using the time to build the state party infrastructure ahead of the 2026 midterms.

DNC chair Martin said “voters across Mississippi know Republicans are weak and spineless after they cheered on Donald Trump’s agenda.”

“With this major investment, the DNC is turbocharging Mississippi Democrats’ organizing efforts to win crucial legislative races this November and continue us on the road to a blue Mississippi,” Martin said.

Mississippi Democratic Party Chair Cheikh Taylor said he was both humbled and emboldened by the opportunity to partner more closely with the DNC.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Chairman Ken Martin for his unwavering support of Mississippi. Your steadfast commitment ensures that rural states like ours are not forgotten, but instead have a strong seat at the table and the critical resources needed to give Mississippians the future we deserve,” Taylor, also a State Representative, said.

The following races will appear on ballots in the districts noted:

Senate District 1

Chris Hanna – Democrat

Michael McLendon – Republican (incumbent)

Senate District 2

Charlie Hoots – Republican

Theresa Ison – Democrat

Senate District 11

Reginald Jackson – Democrat (incumbent)

Kendall Prewett – Republican

Senate District 19

Dianne Black – Democrat

Kevin Blackwell – Republican (incumbent)

Senate District 24 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

Curressia Brown

Jason Colquett

Everette Hill

Loretta McClee

Justin Pope

Georgio Proctor

Senate District 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

Coleman Boyd

Jermaine Cooley

Letitia Johnson

Theresa Kennedy

Kamesha Mumford

James Pittman

Jeffery Stallworth

Senate District 44

Chris Johnson – Republican (incumbent)

Shakita Taylor – Democrat

Senate District 45

Johnny DuPree – Democrat

Anna Rush – Republican

House District 22

Justin Crosby – Democrat

Jon Lancaster – Republican (incumbent)

House District 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

Mary Frances Dear-Moton

Kimberlyn Seals

Otha William

Circuit Court Judge, District 12, Place 2