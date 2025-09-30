Mississippi’s Burk named to National Assessment Governing Board

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon made the announcement on Tuesday.

A former Jackson Public School teacher has been appointed to the National Assessment Governing Board, which oversees the Nation’s Report Card, by U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

Kymyona Burk, who still resides in the Jackson metro area, is now senior policy fellow of early literacy at the Foundation for Excellence in Education, also known as ExcelinEd. She previously served as the state’s former literacy director under then-State Superintendent Carey Wright at the Mississippi Department of Education.

In addition, Burk serves as a visiting senior fellow at the State University of New York’s New Paltz Science of Reading Center.

“This is a critical moment for education in America. We need to work together to determine how to help students regain lost ground and accelerate their progress so they can truly be prepared for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead,” Burk said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join the Governing Board at a time when having robust education data, like we get from NAEP, is so essential.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the National Assessment Governing Board is an independent, nonpartisan board that sets policies for the Nation’s Report Card, also known as the National Assessment of Educational Progress or NAEP. It is the only nationally representative assessment of student achievement over time for the nation, states, and large urban districts.

In its policy role, the Board determines which grades and subjects to assess, what content to include on assessments, sets NAEP achievement levels, and works to make the Nation’s Report Card results meaningful and relevant to the public.

Besides Burk, the Secretary of Education also named elementary school principal Michael Sidebotham, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, to the Governing Board. Scott Marion, a New Hampshire-based national testing and measurement expert was reappointed. Tennessee Rep. Mark White, of Memphis, was named Board Chair, succeeding former North Carolina Gov. Beverly Perdue.

The Governing Board is made up of 26 members. New and reappointed members will be sworn in at the Governing Board’s quarterly meeting in November.