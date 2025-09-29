We deserve real solutions, not political stunts with our troops

Cheikh Taylor says Republicans offer talking points designed to scare people into thinking that the only path to safety is through punishment, force, and militarization.

For decades, Republicans have tried to brand Democrats as “soft on crime.” It’s a talking point designed to scare people into thinking that the only path to safety is through punishment, force, and militarization. Today, their latest claim is even more reckless: that the National Guard should be called in to patrol neighborhoods in Democrat-run cities. They want to use our soldiers as props in political theater — turning communities into military zones instead of investing in the solutions that actually make people safer.

Let’s be clear: Mississippi Democrats are not “soft” on crime. We are smart on crime. There is a difference. Our record shows that we don’t just throw slogans around; we fight for policies that deal with the root causes of violence and instability.

We’ve championed drug treatment and intervention programs that break addiction rather than cycling it endlessly through prison walls. We’ve pushed for rehabilitation and reentry programs that cut recidivism by giving folks the tools to rebuild their lives. We’ve built job-skills training and workforce pipelines that open doors for young people so they see opportunity instead of crime. And we’ve demanded expanded access to mental health care so people get help before desperation turns into tragedy.

These are not fringe ideas — they are proven strategies that reduce crime, restore dignity, and rebuild trust between communities and the institutions that serve them. That’s how you make families feel safe. That’s how you create strong neighborhoods. Not with tanks in the street, but with opportunity at the door.

Misuse of Mississippi Troops

And let’s talk about what’s being asked of the Mississippi National Guard. These are men and women who signed up to defend our state and our nation in times of real crisis — floods, hurricanes, tornados, and when our country calls on them for national defense. Yet too often they’ve been treated like political pawns.

We have seen Mississippi soldiers deployed not just into war zones, but into other states and even Washington, D.C., not to protect our democracy but to stand around or, worse yet, to pick up trash after a rally or a photo-op. That is degrading. That is disrespectful. And it is beneath the dignity of the uniform. Our soldiers deserve better than being used as stagehands in someone else’s political play.

When Republican leaders call for Guard deployment into our cities, they don’t see the people behind the uniforms or the citizens in those neighborhoods. They see a headline. They see a talking point. They see an election commercial waiting to be filmed. That’s not leadership — that’s exploitation.

Real Safety, Not Militarization

Deploying the Guard into our communities doesn’t solve the problem. It frays trust between residents and law enforcement, escalates tensions, and signals to young people that their government sees them as enemies rather than future leaders. Militarization tells people, “We don’t believe you can be partners in your own safety.”

But Mississippi Democrats know otherwise. We know that real safety comes from strong communities, accountable policing, and opportunity for all. We will always support our law enforcement officers with fair pay, proper training, and resources to do their jobs well. But we will also insist on accountability, because safety and justice must go hand in hand.

The Bottom Line

The Republican vision is to militarize. Our vision is to modernize. Their vision degrades our troops. Our vision invests in our people. Their plan is about fear. Our plan is about freedom — the freedom to walk your street, to send your children to school, to go to work and come home without fear of violence.

Mississippi Democrats will never apologize for believing that safer streets are built with treatment, jobs, education, and mental health care — not with soldiers patrolling sidewalks. We will not back down from saying that public safety is too important to be reduced to political stunts.

It’s time to stop the games. Our families deserve better. Our communities deserve better. And yes, our troops deserve better.