Ezell draws GOP challenger in 4th Congressional District

Former Palazzo staffer enters the Republican Primary as 2026 midterm election in South Mississippi takes shape.

Congressman Mike Ezell won his first term in 2022, defeating then-incumbent 4th District Congressman Steven Palazzo in a GOP Primary runoff election. Two years later, Ezell bested two Republican challengers, one of which endorsed him in the previous election, to go on to win his first re-election bid over a Democrat newcomer.

Now, Ezell has drawn another Republican challenge as he heads into his second re-election campaign, this time in the 2026 midterms.

On Friday, Sawyer Walters launched his congressional campaign at Manuscript Coffee in Laurel.

“After traveling the Coast yesterday and the Pine Belt today, one thing is clear, South Mississippi is ready for someone who will show up and lead us toward a brighter future,” Walters shared.

Walters said in his announcement that he was running because South Mississippi deserves a representative “who will show up, listen, and fight for our conservative values.”

“Our district needs a new generation of leadership, leaders who will stand with the Constitution and President Trump, secure our border, unleash American energy, protect our farmers, support small businesses, and defend faith and family,” Walters said.

Walters served as a staffer for former Congressman Palazzo before joining the University of Southern Mississippi Foundation as a development officer. He has also served in the Mississippi National Guard.

Congressman Mike Ezell (R-MS 4)

The 4th District has seen the most vigorous congressional campaigning in recent years in Mississippi. The 2022 campaign drew seven Republicans, a Libertarian, and two Democrats while the 2024 race saw three Republicans and a Democrat.

Thus far, only Congressman Ezell has filed campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission. Ezell’s campaign shows $183,000 cash on hand as of the end of June reporting period.

Ezell, a former Sheriff of Jackson County, currently serves on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure where he is the chairman of the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation. Ezell also sits on the House Committee on Natural Resources and is a member of various congressional caucuses including the Pro-Life Caucus and the Law Enforcement Caucus.

One Democrat challenger has also filed to run in the 4th District in South Mississippi. Paul James Blackman, a Navy veteran, is a newcomer to the Coast political scene. He filed his statement of candidacy in May and does not show a campaign finance report on file with the FEC at this time.

The qualifying period for those running for a seat in the U.S. House or U.S. Senate in Mississippi opens December 1 and ends December 26. Party primary elections will be held March 10, 2026, and the General Election is slated for November 3, 2026.