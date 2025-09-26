In Mississippi, safety and growth go hand in hand

State Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Connie Dolan says the Academy is preparing not just for the emergencies of today, but for the opportunities of tomorrow.

This summer, The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office had the privilege of hosting the National Association of State Fire Marshals (NASFM) 35th annual conference right here in Biloxi. For several days, fire safety leaders, first responders, industry partners, and policymakers from across the nation gathered in our state to share best practices, strengthen partnerships, and look ahead to the future of fire prevention and safety.

Hosting NASFM was an honor and provided an opportunity to showcase Mississippi’s commitment to safety and resilience. From the Gulf Coast to the Delta, our communities are stronger when they are safer. And as I saw firsthand at this conference, strengthening public safety is not only about protecting lives—it also unlocks economic opportunity. Businesses want to invest in communities where they know their workers, facilities, and families are secure. By raising the bar on safety, we raise the ceiling on growth.

We heard stories from fire marshals across the country about how investments in prevention and response ripple outward into local economies. Whether it’s reducing the burden of insurance, protecting small businesses from devastating loss, or giving families peace of mind, safety is a cornerstone of community development. Mississippi is leaning into that opportunity. By prioritizing safety, we are also prioritizing jobs and the ability to compete with other states for investment.

Mississippi has a lot to be proud of. Our firefighters are among the most dedicated in the nation. Our training programs are respected nationwide. And our people—resilient, hardworking, and neighborly—are the backbone of everything we do. Hosting NASFM gave us the chance to put those strengths on display and to say to the rest of the country: Mississippi is ready for what’s next.

The Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) is stepping forward with a new program to train first responders on CO2 pipeline incidents—an increasingly important need as our state sees more investment in energy infrastructure. Through hands-on simulations, scenario-based training, and expert-led instruction, MSFA is ensuring our responders are ready for tomorrow’s challenges as well as today’s. With support from ExxonMobil’s Good Neighbor Grant program, this effort highlights how collaboration between industry and public service strengthens our state.

Safety is an ongoing commitment. As we look ahead, we will continue to build partnerships with industry, expand training opportunities, and push for innovation that saves lives and supports communities. We’re preparing not just for the emergencies of today, but for the opportunities of tomorrow.

As State Chief Deputy Fire Marshal, I couldn’t be prouder of where we are and where we’re going. Mississippi is proving that when you combine community spirit with forward-looking leadership, you can create both safer neighborhoods and stronger economies. The NASFM conference reminded us that we are part of a national network of professionals dedicated to the same mission—but it also reminded me just how much our state has to offer. Mississippi is open, prepared, and eager to grow. And if we keep safety at the heart of our progress, there’s no limit to what we can achieve.