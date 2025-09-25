PSC Commissioners praise Entergy Mississippi’s grid upgrade plan

Entergy MS CEO Haely Fisackerly pictured with PSC Commissioners De'Keither Stamps and Wayne Carr as well as Entergy linemen and staff (Photo from Entergy Mississippi on Facebook)

Entergy’s $300 million plan aims to reduce the overall frequency and duration of outages for the average Mississippi customer.

Entergy Mississippi announced on Wednesday that it is investing $300 million in upgrading the power grid, providing savings to customers while reducing power outages, the company said. It is billed as the largest, most comprehensive grid upgrade in Entergy’s history.

The plan, named Superpower Mississippi, aims to reduce outages by 50 percent across the Magnolia State, excluding major weather events, within 5 years. The company said it will achieve its goal with the installation of strong utility poles, increased tree trimming, and the introduction of advanced smart grid technology.

“Superpower Mississippi will transform the power grid like we’ve never seen before with better power at lower cost,” said Harley Fisackerly, president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi.

Fisackerly explained that Entergy Mississippi will use artificial intelligence as part of its move toward more advanced technology.

“We’ll be able to deploy new sensors and devices, re-closers, and this is where AI and the grid start to come in and create new opportunities. We create self-healing networks,” said the CEO. “So, when a fault happens on a grid somewhere, sensors activate. They can open up sections, close sections, and reroute power and get customers back on as quickly as possible.”

The upgrades will be offset by new revenue, mainly from Amazon, AVAIO, and other major industrial users, the company said.

Fisackerly said the latest rounds of investments represent a 50 percent increase in spending on upgrades, pending approval from the Mississippi Public Service Commission.

Two of the three PSC commissioners were in attendance at the company’s event on Wednesday, praising the upgrades.

“I have been a vocal proponent of better power reliability and more investment in the power grid for some time,” said Central District PSC Commissioner De’Keither Stamps (D). “I’ve been intentionally engaging with Entergy Mississippi on this effort, and I’m encouraged by the plan to ensure a brighter future for our state.”

His colleague, Southern District PSC Commissioner Wayne Carr (R), praised the work of Entergy’s linemen, calling them heroes of the dark. He also voiced support for the Superpower Mississippi initiative.

“It’s promising these upgrades will move our state forward successfully into the future while keeping our rates affordable,” Carr said.

Fisackerly told a crowd of about 50 people at the event that the latest upgrade investments are in addition to the already $600 million the company has spent on grid improvements. He added that the utility has spent nearly $1 billion on a stronger grid.

The CEO and the PSC commissioners said Mississippi’s economic development is driving growth and with growth comes the need for more reliable power. All praised the teamwork between the private and public sectors in bringing business to Mississippi.

“We appreciate Governor Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature’s foresight to pass legislation that is bringing large customers, like Amazon, to the state,” said Fisackerly.

Commissioner Carr gave high marks to Entergy for securing reliable and affordable power.

