Skip to content
Home
>
Education
>
Less Mississippi schools earn C or...

Less Mississippi schools earn C or higher accountability grades in 2024-25 school year

By: Frank Corder - September 25, 2025

  • The Mississippi Department of Education released its latest grading on Thursday.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released their latest accountability grades for the 2024-25 school year, which showed a decrease in school districts and schools earning a grade of C or higher.

MDE said Thursday that for the 2024-25 school year, 80.1% of schools and 87.2% of districts earned a grade of C or higher. That is down from the 2023-24 school year, when 85.7% of schools and 93.9% of districts earned a C or higher.

“While Mississippi has made historic progress over the past decade, the areas of declining achievement demand our immediate attention,” said Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education, in a statement.

(Graphic from MDE)

Evans said the accountability grades provide important data to guide MDE’s work moving forward.

“Mississippi students have proven they can achieve at higher levels, and we owe it to them to continue challenging and supporting them so every graduate is prepared for lifelong success,” Evans said.

The 2024-25 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) results, released on August 21, 2025, showed both increases and decreases in proficiency rates across all grades and subjects.

Nine districts earned a D or F grade in 2024-25. State law allows charter schools to apply to open in areas where the school district is rated D or F. All but one of the state’s seven existing charter schools that received grades in 2024-25 were rated D or F, per MDE.

In addition, all four Districts of Transformation under state leadership saw a drop in letter grade in 2024-25 after making improvements in previous school years.

“Transforming districts that have struggled for years is complex work that does not happen overnight,” Dr. Evans said. “While we are disappointed to see declines in our Districts of Transformation this year, we cannot lose sight of the significant progress these communities have made.”

(Graphic from MDE)

You can view the Mississippi Statewide Accountability System which shows the A through F school and district accountability ratings here.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 24, 2025

Governor Reeves approves extension of National Guard deployment in D.C.
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 24, 2025

Congressman Guest draws Democrat challenger in 3rd District midterm race
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 22, 2025

State Auditor questions nonprofit oversight, spending of taxpayer dollars
Previous Story
News  |  Paul Wiseman, Associated Press  • 
September 25, 2025

US economy expanded at a surprising 3.8% pace in significant upgrade of second quarter growth