Less Mississippi schools earn C or higher accountability grades in 2024-25 school year

The Mississippi Department of Education released its latest grading on Thursday.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released their latest accountability grades for the 2024-25 school year, which showed a decrease in school districts and schools earning a grade of C or higher.

MDE said Thursday that for the 2024-25 school year, 80.1% of schools and 87.2% of districts earned a grade of C or higher. That is down from the 2023-24 school year, when 85.7% of schools and 93.9% of districts earned a C or higher.

“While Mississippi has made historic progress over the past decade, the areas of declining achievement demand our immediate attention,” said Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education, in a statement.

(Graphic from MDE)

Evans said the accountability grades provide important data to guide MDE’s work moving forward.

“Mississippi students have proven they can achieve at higher levels, and we owe it to them to continue challenging and supporting them so every graduate is prepared for lifelong success,” Evans said.

The 2024-25 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) results , released on August 21, 2025, showed both increases and decreases in proficiency rates across all grades and subjects.

Nine districts earned a D or F grade in 2024-25. State law allows charter schools to apply to open in areas where the school district is rated D or F. All but one of the state’s seven existing charter schools that received grades in 2024-25 were rated D or F, per MDE.

In addition, all four Districts of Transformation under state leadership saw a drop in letter grade in 2024-25 after making improvements in previous school years.

“Transforming districts that have struggled for years is complex work that does not happen overnight,” Dr. Evans said. “While we are disappointed to see declines in our Districts of Transformation this year, we cannot lose sight of the significant progress these communities have made.”

(Graphic from MDE)

You can view the Mississippi Statewide Accountability System which shows the A through F school and district accountability ratings here.