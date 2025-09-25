Jabil establishing $70 million manufacturing facility in Marshall County

The facility in Mississippi will join Jabil’s elaborate network of more than 100 manufacturing sites spanning 30 countries across four continents.

Jabil announced Thursday that the company plans to establish a new medical device manufacturing facility in Marshall County, representing a $70 million investment over three years with the creation of 24 jobs.

The Florida-based company will build a 100,000-square-foot facility making specialized X-ray sterilization capabilities for medical devices.

“Mississippi’s record-breaking economic development success isn’t letting up,” said Governor Tate Reeves in a statement. “Jabil’s $70 million investment in Marshall County is another great private-sector investment in our state.”

Reeves said companies believe in Mississippi.

“They know Mississippi can meet their speed-to-market needs and that our workforce will deliver results. I can’t say it enough: the ‘Mississippi Momentum’ is real, it’s powerful, and this truly is our time,” Reeves added.

The high-tech operation will service Jabil’s healthcare division, which provides comprehensive manufacturing and supply chain expertise, alongside engineering and design capabilities for medical device development across myriad therapeutic areas.

“At Jabil, we support our customers’ goals by investing in capabilities and localities that keep their products moving forward efficiently and cost effectively,” said Mike Mahaz, senior vice president of Jabil Global Business Units, Healthcare. “Our anticipated sterilization site, strategically located in Marshall County near our Memphis transportation hub, is the latest example of these efforts. We’re grateful to Mississippi’s state and local representatives for supporting our new Jabil site and the jobs it will bring.”

The facility in Marshall County, population 35,000, and neighboring DeSoto County as part of the Memphis Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) population of nearly 1.4 million, will join Jabil’s elaborate network of more than 100 manufacturing sites spanning 30 countries across four continents, reinforcing the company’s position as a leading contract manufacturer serving original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

The Mississippi facility represents part of Jabil’s broader domestic expansion strategy. The company recently announced a $500 million facility under construction in Rowan County, North Carolina, while also maintaining an established operation in Memphis. This regional clustering approach allows Jabil to leverage proximity advantages and skilled workforce availability across the South.

“Jabil’s new location in Marshall County is another great example of MDA and our local partners driving record-shattering economic development,” said Bill Cork, executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority. “Mississippi leaders have built one of the most attractive and supportive business environments in the country-one that offers an arsenal of resources that make companies like Jabil choose to locate here. We’re proud to support Jabil as it breaks new ground in Marshall County and brings new high-tech opportunities to the region’s workforce.”

Founded in 1966 in Detroit as a circuit board assembly company, Jabil has evolved into a global manufacturing powerhouse through strategic expansion and acquisitions. The company relocated its headquarters to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1982, and went public in 1993. Key growth milestones include joining the S&P 500 in 2001, major international acquisitions throughout the 2000s, and recent expansion into high-growth sectors, including medical devices and advanced electronics.

Notable recent developments include Jabil’s 2018 acquisition of Johnson & Johnson’s medical devices business, and the 2023 acquisition of Intel’s Silicon Photonics business, positioning the company at the forefront of next-generation manufacturing technologies. The company rejoined the S&P 500 index in December 2023, reflecting its strengthened market position.

Jabil’s healthcare division has emerged as a critical growth engine for the $28.9 billion revenue company, with 138,000 employees worldwide. With this new investment, Jabil is providing the state with high-value manufacturing jobs in a recession-resistant industry.

The Marshall County project benefits from strong public-private collaboration. MDA is providing financial assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive (MFLEX) program, while also supporting site preparation and construction activities. Additional support comes from the Marshall County Board of Supervisors and Tennessee Valley Authority, demonstrating the multi-level commitment to attracting and retaining advanced manufacturing operations.

“Marshall County is open for business and appreciates the continued support of the Mississippi Development Authority and the state of Mississippi to help make this project possible,” said Marshall County Board of Supervisors President George Zinn III. “Jabil is a global leader in the manufacturing of medical devices, and we’re committed to supporting their operations in Marshall County. This project will provide great careers for our residents and add diversity to our growing business sector.”

John Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development, said TVA and Northcentral Electric Cooperative congratulate Jabil on its decision to establish operations in Marshall County.

“Helping support companies creating job opportunities and investment in the region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service,” Bradley said. “We’re proud to partner with Mississippi Development Authority and Marshall County Industrial Development Authority to further that mission and look forward to Jabil’s future business success.”

Individuals interested in learning about career opportunities at Jabil should sign up for the Jabil Career Network here.