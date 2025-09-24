Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin being represented by a former Mississippi attorney

Kathryn Nester was rumored to be on the Obama Administration’s shortlist for U.S. Attorney in Mississippi.

A former Mississippi attorney will be representing Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man who has been charged with assassinating conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, as his public defender.

Kirk was gunned down at an event sponsored by Turning Point USA on the campus of Utah Valley University on September 10.

Robinson has been charged with felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated murder and obstruction of justice. He could face the death penalty if found guilty in Utah.

Court officials confirmed Wednesday that Kathryn Nester will represent Robinson in the case against him.

Nester, who now serves as a Partner at Nester Lewis PLLC, in Salt Lake City, Utah, was rumored to be among those being vetted by the Obama Administration for the U.S. Attorney post in Mississippi’s Southern District in 2009.

Nester previously served as the Federal Public Defender for the District of Utah from 2011 to 2017 and as an Assistant Federal Public Defender in the Southern District of Mississippi from 2005 to 2011.

She was also in private practice handling both civil and criminal law in Jackson from 1992 to 2005.