Ole Miss speaks the loudest in weekend of Big 3 statement games

These are interesting quarterback days at Ole Miss, and the Rebels may need both to beat LSU.

In a weekend of “statement games” for Mississippi’s Big 3, it was Ole Miss who spoke the loudest.

For Tulane, the lonely path to the woodshed began at kickoff, and 3 ½ hours later barely a splinter remained.

It isn’t your father’s Tulane that Ole Miss, which remained at No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, dominated 45-10 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday.

This is a rising Tulane program under Jon Sumrall, once an Ole Miss assistant, who is being routinely mentioned for bigger jobs.

This is a program the saw itself contending for the Group of Six’s playoff berth and one that, inside its inner circle, believed it could win. It would not have been the first Top 25 opponent to be slayed by Sumrall’s Green Wave on the road.

Yet, the Rebels, led by their “backup” quarterback controlled the game from start to finish setting up two 4-0 teams for ABC’s 2:30 p.m. slot when No. 3 LSU visits this week.

Mississippi State defeated Northern Illinois 38-10, exorcising the Mid-America Conference demon that made Davis Wade Stadium its playground when Toledo won 41-17 last year.

The Bulldogs’ statement is, “In a massive restoration project we’ve been impressive each week. We’ve done all we can do as SEC play begins.” No. 15 Tennessee is at Starkville this week.

Southern Miss turned heads with a 38-22 win over a traditional upper-tier Sun Belt team in Appalachian State last week. The Mountaineers have seen better days, it’s true, but that win for Southern Miss in the current lives of these programs gave hope.

But the Golden Eagles’ offense missed opportunities in a 30-20 loss at Louisiana Tech Saturday night.

They are at home against Jacksonville State this week.

Ole Miss

A defensive slide at Ole Miss was anticipated and is clearly evident.

You don’t lose the type of talent the Rebels had in last year’s front seven and not feel it.

Saturday, however, was the Rebels’ best game of the season on that side of the ball, and it came against a Tulane offense that has been pretty sold early this season.

Though they still aren’t making enough plays behind the line of scrimmage, the Rebels have offset that with red zone play.

LSU went into Saturday’s 56-10 win against Southeastern Louisiana averaging 3.69 yards per carry and ranked No. 116 in rushing offense.

Brian Kelly exploded in his postgame presser following last week’s 20-10 win over Florida when the first question he received was about his offense, specifically the run game.

Kelly went on for several minutes calling out a local TV reporter. Then last Monday he issued what sounded like a sorry-not-sorry apology still defending his response by saying he was only defending his players.

But it hasn’t been only about the run game.

LSU through three games against FBS teams was ranked No. 60 in passing offense, Garret Nussmeier, one of the top returning quarterbacks in the SEC, No. 88 in pass efficiency.

Whoever plays quarterback for the Rebels will have to execute against an LSU defense that has been statistically solid this season. It’s also worth noting that Clemson and Florida, the Tigers’ marquee wins, haven’t performed on offense the way the Rebels have this season.

If the Ole Miss defense can’t hold down Nussmeier and the Tigers, Ole Miss will be forced to win a shootout as the Rebels did two weeks ago at home against Arkansas and as they did two years ago in LSU’s last visit.

Without a bad ankle for Austin Simmons, Division II transfer Trinidad Chambliss would not have gotten the opportunity he’s received the last two weeks.

Chambliss has been accurate, but Simmons throws a more catchable ball. Chambliss, a senior, gives the Rebels a run threat behind center the way Jaxson Dart did last year. He’s a weapon that needs to be utilized moving ahead.

If he’s utilized too much someone may start to whisper “transfer” in Simmons’ ear.

That’s a situation Lane Kiffin is going to have to manage when Simmons returns to health.

Kiffin said Simmons, though less than full strength, could have played against Tulane.

The Rebels may need both to beat LSU, and that’s the most pressing situation that Kiffin has to manage.

Southern Miss

A pick-six thrown by USM quarterback Braylon Braxton was costly, but so was red zone play.

The Eagles scored on just two of four possessions inside the 20.

Louisiana Tech was 4-for-4 in the red zone and scored touchdowns three times.

Southern Miss outgained Tech 514-340 and held the Bulldogs to just 63 yards in the second half.

“Defensively, in the second half, we bowed our necks early and got some stops. Offensively, we just couldn’t put the ball in the zone,” USM coach Charles Huff said.

Huff pointed out in the preseason that this Southern Miss team, with 70 new players, many of them from 2024 Sun Belt Conference champion Marshall’s roster, was not the same team that went 1-11 a year ago, implying that the two teams should not be compared.

But something was amiss in Ruston, and Huff seemed to ask for the grace that one might allow for a team facing such a major rebuild.

“It was a learning experience. I’m not sure we’ve learned how to win consistently,” USM coach Charles Huff said.

Saturday night was a reminder that while the Transfer Portal can produce some magical stories, there’s still something to be said for new players acclimating to new places.

Mississippi State

The Bulldogs led just 14-10 and punted three times in the first half against Northern Illinois, but adjustments were made.

State scored on each of its four second-half possessions – three times with touchdowns – before running out the clock.

Tennessee comes in ranked No. 15 in total offense, No. 12 in scoring offense, No. 9 in rushing offense.

Clearly, the Bulldogs are better defensively from a year ago. In the weeks ahead we’ll really learn how much better.

Arizona State was able to run the ball against State.

The Bulldogs will have to slow the Vols on the ground to pull off the upset.