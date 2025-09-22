Magnolia Mornings: September 22, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. FEMA awards $1.78 million for Gulfport pier repairs

Congressman Mike Ezell (R-MS 4)

Congressman Mike Ezell (MS-04) announced Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $1,177,927.53 in federal funding to the City of Gulfport for permanent repairs to the Ken Combs Pier.

The pier was severely damaged during Hurricane Zeta in 2020. Ezell called the funding a major win for Gulfport.

“Ken Combs Pier is more than just a structure — it’s a community landmark and an economic driver. I’m proud to support efforts that bring federal resources home to help us rebuild stronger and smarter in the aftermath of the storm,” Ezell said in a statement. “While we’re grateful for this long-awaited funding and want to thank the new Region 4 FEMA Administrator for his efforts in securing this project funding, there are still far too many projects stuck in limbo. Families, small businesses, and local governments are depending on this money to rebuild. My office is continuing to push FEMA to move faster and get our communities the support they deserve to restore and strengthen the places we all call home.”

2. Wiggins’ Police Chief retiring

Chief Jeff Thomas and Deputy Chief Tim Hill. (Wiggins PD per WLOX)

WLOX reports that Wiggins’ Chief of Police Jeff Thomas is retiring.

“Thomas has led the department since 2020. Before that, he spent 10 years as second-in-command under Chief Matt Barnett,” WLOX reported. “In 1997, Thomas was a volunteer firefighter when he was hired on as a corrections officer at the Stone County Jail. That May, he joined the Wiggins Police Department as a patrolman.”

WLOX added, “Over his 27-year career, Thomas had stints with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics task force and even spent time as a K9 handler. But there was one role he absolutely loved: motorcycle patrolman.”

Thomas’ Deputy Chief Tim Hill is being promoted to Chief of Police.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Shutdown chicken playing out in Congress

(Photo: Scrumshus, Wikimedia Commons)

As The Hill reports, “Congress is cruising at a steady clip toward a government shutdown at the end of the month, with both parties — and both chambers — pointing fingers at the other while refusing to blink.”

“Lawmakers from both chambers are in their home states this week after the House passed a GOP-crafted government funding bill that was swiftly rejected by the Senate, along with a competing proposal to keep the government open. Senators aren’t expected to return until Sept. 29 and House lawmakers not until October,” The Hill reported. “The impasse has created a game of shutdown chicken, as Congress lurches toward the Oct. 1 deadline without a clear path forward and leaders of both parties dig in their heels and cast the blame across the aisle.”

The Hill continued, “The confidence from both parties that the other will bear the blame of a shutdown has eroded any serious effort to seek a bipartisan compromise beforehand.”

2. Tylenol may be linked to autism?

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Committee, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

According to the Washington Post, “The Trump administration is expected to unveil new efforts Monday exploring how one medication may be linked to autism and another one can treat it, according to four people with knowledge of the plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the announcement was not yet public.”

“Federal health officials are expected to raise concerns about pregnant women’s use of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol and one of the most widely used medications globally,” WP reported. “Officials have been reviewing previous research — including an August review by Mount Sinai and Harvard researchers — that suggests a possible link between Tylenol use early on in pregnancy and an increased risk of autism in children. They plan to warn pregnant women against using Tylenol early on unless they have a fever, according to the four individuals.”

WP went on to report, “In addition, officials plan to tout a lesser-known drug called leucovorin as a potential autism treatment. Leucovorin is typically prescribed to counteract some medications’ side effects and to treat vitamin B9 deficiency.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss stays at No. 13, Miss. State just outside Top 25

(Photo from OleMissFB on X)

Ole Miss remained at No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll released Sunday. The Rebels dominated Tulane on Saturday to move to 4-0 on the season.

Notably, Mississippi State, also 4-0, received enough votes to finish just outside of the AP Top 25, coming at No. 27 based on vote totals.

Ohio State remained No. 1 in the poll, while Miami moved up to No. 2, Penn State slipped to No. 3, LSU fell to No. 4, and Georgia stayed at No. 5.

2. Shuckers season ends with Division playoff loss

The Biloxi Shuckers’ 2025 season came to a close last week as they fell to the Montgomery Biscuits in game two of the Southern League Division Series at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night.

The loss eliminated the Shuckers from the 2025 Southern League Playoffs and their quest for the team’s first Southern League title.

It marks the second consecutive season the Shuckers have been eliminated in the Division Series by the Biscuits.

The Shuckers will begin the 2026 season on the road on Friday, April 3, with Opening Day against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Their home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Markets & Business

1. Futures down to open week

CNBC reports that stock futures “fell Monday following a strong week for the major averages, in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at fresh all-time highs.”

“The stock market posted a solid advance last week. The S&P 500 and Dow rose 1.2% and 1%, respectively. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 2.2%. The small-cap Russell 2000 also surged 2.2%, posting its seventh straight week of gains,” CNBC reported.

CNBC noted, “The coming week will bring the latest personal consumption expenditures price index — the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — which is expected to show elevated pricing pressures. Investors expect inflation to remain tame enough for the Fed to maintain its current stance on monetary policy.”

2. Does Google have a monopoly on online ads?

FILE – The Google building is seen in New York, Feb. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The Wall Street Journal reports that Google “is entering the final stretch of an antitrust case targeting its digital advertising monopoly, weeks after emerging largely unscathed from a significant challenge to its online search stronghold.”

“U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema on Monday will begin hearing testimony from Google employees, as well as advertisers, publishers and others, as she considers potential penalties against the company for maintaining an illegal monopoly in parts of the online advertising industry,” WSJ reported. “The judge ruled earlier this year that Google’s monopoly in ad exchanges and server markets violated antitrust laws, harming advertisers and consumers.”

WSJ added, “The case, taking place in Northern Virginia, focuses on what’s known as ad tech, or software used to buy and sell digital ads. The Justice Department, joined by a bipartisan coalition of 17 states, alleged in 2023 that Google had used illegal tactics to stifle competition and keep advertisers and publishers using its tools.”