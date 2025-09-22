Absentee voting now open for November special elections in Mississippi

See who is on the ballot on November 4 in select areas around the Magnolia State.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office said Monday that in-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available in county Circuit Clerk’s Offices for the special elections to be held on November 4.

Circuit Clerk offices are open across the state for regular hours Monday through Friday. For those needing a Saturday option, in-person absentee voting dates will be held on Saturday, October 25, and Saturday, November 1, from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is November 1, and all mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day.

Races on the November 4 ballot include special elections being held as a result of court-ordered legislative redistricting as well as those elections to fill the terms of vacated seats. The special legislative elections due to redistricting feature the nominees of the Republican and Democratic parties. The other races on the ballot are non-partisan.

As the Secretary of State notes, Mississippians who are currently registered to vote or submit voter registration applications by October 6 (in-person or postmarked) are entitled to cast a ballot in the November 4 Elections.

The following races will appear on ballots in the districts noted:

Senate District 1

Chris Hanna – Democrat

Michael McLendon – Republican (incumbent)

Senate District 2

Charlie Hoots – Republican

Theresa Ison – Democrat

Senate District 11

Reginald Jackson – Democrat (incumbent)

Kendall Prewett – Republican

Senate District 19

Dianne Black – Democrat

Kevin Blackwell – Republican (incumbent)

Senate District 24 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

Curressia Brown

Jason Colquett

Everette Hill

Loretta McClee

Justin Pope

Georgio Proctor

Senate District 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

Coleman Boyd

Jermaine Cooley

Letitia Johnson

Theresa Kennedy

Kamesha Mumford

James Pittman

Jeffery Stallworth

Senate District 44

Chris Johnson – Republican (incumbent)

Shakita Taylor – Democrat

Senate District 45

Johnny DuPree – Democrat

Anna Rush – Republican

House District 22

Justin Crosby – Democrat

Jon Lancaster – Republican (incumbent)

House Distrct 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

Mary Frances Dear-Moton

Kimberlyn Seals

Otha William

Circuit Court Judge, District 12, Place 2