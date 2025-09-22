Skip to content
Absentee voting now open for November...

Absentee voting now open for November special elections in Mississippi

By: Frank Corder - September 22, 2025

Voting Rights Mississippi

FILE - (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

  • See who is on the ballot on November 4 in select areas around the Magnolia State.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office said Monday that in-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available in county Circuit Clerk’s Offices for the special elections to be held on November 4.

Circuit Clerk offices are open across the state for regular hours Monday through Friday. For those needing a Saturday option, in-person absentee voting dates will be held on Saturday, October 25, and Saturday, November 1, from 8:00 a.m. until noon. 

The last day to vote in-person absentee is November 1, and all mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day.

Races on the November 4 ballot include special elections being held as a result of court-ordered legislative redistricting as well as those elections to fill the terms of vacated seats. The special legislative elections due to redistricting feature the nominees of the Republican and Democratic parties. The other races on the ballot are non-partisan.

As the Secretary of State notes, Mississippians who are currently registered to vote or submit voter registration applications by October 6 (in-person or postmarked) are entitled to cast a ballot in the November 4 Elections.

The following races will appear on ballots in the districts noted:

Senate District 1

  • Chris Hanna – Democrat
  • Michael McLendon – Republican (incumbent)

Senate District 2

  • Charlie Hoots – Republican
  • Theresa Ison – Democrat

Senate District 11

  • Reginald Jackson – Democrat (incumbent)
  • Kendall Prewett – Republican

Senate District 19

  • Dianne Black – Democrat
  • Kevin Blackwell – Republican (incumbent)

Senate District 24 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

  • Curressia Brown
  • Jason Colquett
  • Everette Hill
  • Loretta McClee
  • Justin Pope
  • Georgio Proctor

Senate District 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

  • Coleman Boyd
  • Jermaine Cooley
  • Letitia Johnson
  • Theresa Kennedy
  • Kamesha Mumford
  • James Pittman
  • Jeffery Stallworth

Senate District 44

  • Chris Johnson – Republican (incumbent)
  • Shakita Taylor – Democrat

Senate District 45

  • Johnny DuPree – Democrat
  • Anna Rush – Republican

House District 22

  • Justin Crosby – Democrat
  • Jon Lancaster – Republican (incumbent)

House Distrct 26 (non-partisan race to fill vacated seat)

  • Mary Frances Dear-Moton
  • Kimberlyn Seals
  • Otha William

Circuit Court Judge, District 12, Place 2

  • Tangi Carter
  • Wes Curry
Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
