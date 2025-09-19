Governor touts record high non-farm employment in Mississippi

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves answers a reporter's question on his announcement of a tech company expected to invest $10 billion to build two data processing centers that will create 1,000 jobs in central Mississippi, during a Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, news conference in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The governor called the news the latest historic win for Mississippi.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves touted a new record high for total non-farm employment in the state on Friday.

Reeves said Mississippi’s August report showed 1,205,500 jobs in the state, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Mississippi is making history – we did it again today,” said Governor Reeves. “Record private sector investment, higher wages, more jobs – that’s what’s happening in Mississippi. We went to work on behalf of Mississippians, and we’ve delivered tangible results. It’s another great day for our state.”

Notably, the preliminary unemployment rate in Mississippi for August also remained the same as July at 3.9 percent while the labor participation rate dipped by 0.2 points to 55.7 percent.

Preliminary numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the sectors of construction, professional and business services, education and health services, leisure and hospitality, and other services grew from July to August this year in the Magnolia State.

Earlier this week, the governor announced that in 2024, Mississippi was ranked second in America for household income growth.

The BLS reports that employment increased in the two largest counties in Mississippi – Hinds and Harrison – from March 2024 to March 2025, with employment growth higher in Hinds (109,200) in March 2025. Together, the two largest counties accounted for 17.1 percent of total covered employment within the state. Both counties reported average weekly wage increases over the year.

Among all 82 Mississippi counties, employment declined slightly – 0.4 percent – between March 2024 and March 2025.

BLS reported that 10 reported average weekly wages of less than $775, 23 had wages from $775 to $849, 22 had wages from $850 to $924, 10 had wages from $925 to $999, and 17 had average weekly wages of $1,000 or higher.