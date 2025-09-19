AGB Search chosen to assist IHL in nationwide search for new JSU president

State Rep. Chris Bell says the alumni want someone that actually wants to be at Jackson State University.

The nationwide search for Jackson State University’s new president has moved on to the next phase with the selection of a firm to lead the effort.

On Thursday, the Board of Trustees for the Mississippi Institutions for Higher Learning announced that AGB Search has been chosen to provide assistance in selecting JSU’s 14th president.

A new president is being sought to replace Marcus Thompson, who resigned from the position in August after less than two years of service to the institution in that role. Thompson was the university’s fourth president in the past five years.

According to an announcement by the IHL Board, AGB Search was selected based on their qualifications. The firm is based in Washington, D.C. and is an affiliate of AGB.

“AGB Search leverages 100 years of experience and best practices in strengthening higher education institutions to help colleges, universities, and foundations attract highly qualified, diverse candidates for senior-level executive positions,” AGB states on their website.

The IHL Board has also established an online portal for the faculty, staff and student body to submit their suggestions on the qualifications they feel the next president should have.

State Rep. Chris Bell (D), a JSU alumni, said he agrees with the Board initiating a nationwide search to fill the vacancy. As for the qualifications he would like to see in that new leadership, Bell told Magnolia Tribune he wants someone who wants to be in that role.

State Rep. Chris Bell

“One that is rooted in academia, one who is not afraid to solicit funds for the university, go out and raise money,” Bell described. “One that has the best interest of JSU at heart. It’s really that simple. We want somebody that actually wants to be there, understands the mission of Jackson State University and the importance of Jackson State University.”

Other skills Bell would like to see in the next JSU president include the ability to build bridges to effectively connect individuals outside of the JSU family in an effort to drive donations like all other universities.

While not directly involved in the search process, Rep. Bell said he would be “more than happy to lend my advice and concerns.”