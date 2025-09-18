Skip to content
Autopsy findings show Delta State student’s manner of death was suicide

By: Frank Corder - September 18, 2025

Delta state

(Photo from Delta State)

  • Cleveland Police note that the matter remains an active investigation.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s autopsy findings were consistent with the initial investigation, determining the cause of death of 21-year-old De’Martravion “Trey” Reed, a student at Delta State University, to be hanging and the manner of death as suicide.

The department said Thursday that final toxicology results are pending and may take two to four weeks to complete.

As part of the investigation, Cleveland Police said all files and investigative material have been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Attorney Office for review, both of which they say they have been in contact with them the entire time of this investigation.

Reed, a black male from Grenada, was found hanging from a tree on the Cleveland campus early Monday morning. Local law enforcement and the Bolivar County Coroner said then that there were no signs of foul play.

Cleveland Police note that the matter remains an active investigation, and no further details would be released at this time.


About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
