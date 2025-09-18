Autopsy findings show Delta State student’s manner of death was suicide

Cleveland Police note that the matter remains an active investigation.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s autopsy findings were consistent with the initial investigation, determining the cause of death of 21-year-old De’Martravion “Trey” Reed, a student at Delta State University, to be hanging and the manner of death as suicide.

The department said Thursday that final toxicology results are pending and may take two to four weeks to complete.

As part of the investigation, Cleveland Police said all files and investigative material have been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Attorney Office for review, both of which they say they have been in contact with them the entire time of this investigation.

Reed, a black male from Grenada, was found hanging from a tree on the Cleveland campus early Monday morning. Local law enforcement and the Bolivar County Coroner said then that there were no signs of foul play.

Cleveland Police note that the matter remains an active investigation, and no further details would be released at this time.



