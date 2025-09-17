Ridgeland-based HORNE to join BDO USA

HORNE said its professionals will be integrated into BDO USA practices, including assurance, tax, advisory, and BDO Capital Advisors.

According to an announcement Wednesday morning, Ridgeland-based HORNE LLP, a top professional services firm serving clients across the country with presence in seven South and Southeastern states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, is joining BDO USA, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms.

BDO USA intends to add the more than 1,300 employees, including 30 principals, from HORNE in what the company marks as their largest strategic expansion to date.

Rusty Butcher, CEO and managing partner of HORNE, said in a statement that joining BDO USA “provides our people and clients with greater resources, capabilities, and solutions, expanding our ability to meet evolving needs and deliver even greater value to the organizations and communities we serve.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

However, upon completion of the transaction, HORNE said its professionals will be integrated into BDO USA practices, including assurance, tax, advisory, and BDO Capital Advisors.

BDO USA will build on HORNE’s disaster recovery experience to establish BDO Government Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BDO USA, P.C., comprising HORNE’s government services practices and professionals in the continental US and Puerto Rico. In conjunction with this expansion, BDO USA will for the first time provide services directly to the government of Puerto Rico.

Neil Forbes, managing partner of government services and chair of HORNE’s board of directors, said in a statement that the combination positions the company “to deliver even greater value and efficiency as well as enhanced technology to our clients across our core services and specifically within government services.”

BDO USA, a Virginia professional corporation, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. The company said its professionals provide assurance, tax, and advisory services for a diverse range of clients across the U.S. and in over 160 countries through our global organization.