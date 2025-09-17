Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center: From the dream to digging dirt

The MSPAC will invite people to remember the past, support today’s voices, and shape the next generation right here in the birthplace of America’s music.

On August 15, city officials, artists, and community members attended the groundbreaking of the Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center (MSPAC) in Gautier, a project nearly two decades in the making that evolved into something much bigger and grander.

George Cumbest, president of the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance (MSA), had seen how other regions uplifted their creative communities.

“Looking at Mississippi, with everything we offer, I realized nobody was pushing to showcase it. Music and songs are at the heart of who we are, and I felt strongly that we needed to bring that to the forefront,” he said.

Cumbest had years of experience writing and performing music in Mississippi. He knew his home state could do more because it had more, and it had the best. He started with the most challenging part—finding the right partner.

“We talked with other cities, but it never quite clicked. Once Gautier came into the picture, it was the right fit. They were looking for new opportunities, and our project aligned with their vision,” said Cumbest.

Key to transforming that vision into a blueprint was Paula Yancey, then a Jackson County attorney and now the City Manager of Gautier.

“She used to come to house concerts I hosted,” Cumbest explained. “When she later moved to City Manager for the City of Gautier, she reached out and said, ‘I can help you.’ From there, the vision expanded.”

Others, like Mayor Casey Vaughan, State Rep. John Read, and the coastal legislative delegation, were instrumental in securing legislative support.

“Once they understood the vision, the entire Gautier city staff, from the city council on down, got behind it,” Cumbest added.

For Cumbest, Gautier was a natural choice.

“It’s centralized in Jackson County, right off the interstate, easy to get in and out of, and less developed than some surrounding areas, which meant leadership could see the potential,” he said.

The presence of The Sound Amphitheater across the street reinforces the area’s emerging role as a cultural corridor.

According to Yancey, placing the MSPAC at the heart of Gautier’s Town Center Master Plan was deliberate.

“The MSPAC is the first step forward in the City’s overall plan for the Town Center Development,” she said. “It’s designed to be the hub of our entertainment and hospitality district.”

The Town Center project will integrate residential, commercial, and cultural facilities and create a vibrant, walkable downtown area in close proximity.

Yancey noted that approximately 100 direct and indirect jobs are expected during the construction and launch of the MSPAC, but the long-term economic lift is only beginning.

“As the facility and recording studio grow in popularity, this could, of course, increase,” Yancey expressed.

She said there is a growing interest in development near the MSPAC, but clarified, “Economic development is a marathon, not a sprint.” However, she echoed Cumbest’s sentiment, saying, “MSPAC will be an important part of the regional tourism industry and will enhance further opportunities for hotels and restaurants.”

(Photo courtesy of Stephen “Andy” Anderson, photographer for The Southland Music Line)

While the building will be new, the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance’s work has existed for years, supporting a network of 600-plus members statewide.

“The Hall of Fame will honor the legends,” said Cumbest, “While the studio, publishing company, and label will create new opportunities for today’s artists.”

Names like Tammy Wynette, Paul Overstreet, and Jimmy Buffett will be featured alongside emerging artists. The on-site recording studio with Adobe Atmos technology will allow music production, video game sound design, and streaming content creation.

Yancey affirmed, “MSA is working on a Mississippi Songwriters trail that will end right here at the MSPAC,” turning it into a cultural destination and a symbolic anchor for Mississippi’s prolific musical heritage.

“Each city along the Coast has its own personality,” she added. “The common denominators among all the cities are the arts, in some form.”

MSPAC will become part of a broader cultural tourism scene.

“When a coastal city enhances its community, it of necessity has a ripple effect to benefit the others,” Yancey said. “MSPAC will add to the coastal diversity and attract tourists interested in musical heritage and artists interested in songwriting or recording.”

But MSPAC is not just a Gautier and Gulf Coast story. It’s a Mississippi story.

Cumbest emphasized the momentum statewide.

“We’re expanding festivals across the state. Natchez will host its first festival this January. Others like the Delta, the Pines, Cleveland, and Oxford continue to grow each year,” he noted.

(Photo courtesy of Stephen “Andy” Anderson, photographer for The Southland Music Line)

Yancey cited additional ripple effects from other developments in Gautier, like The Sound Ampitheater and the Amtrak Mardi Gras passenger rail line, as contributing to a new kind of creative and economic collaboration across the region.

The coming year is pivotal. Construction will be completed, operations will launch, and new partnerships with institutions like the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland and The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX) in Meridian will deepen MSPAC’s influence. But the long view is even more ambitious.

Educational programming is core to the mission. MSPAC will host summer camps, field trips, songwriting, engineering, and music production classes.

“Students will get to see behind the scenes of the music industry in a way you usually can’t unless you go off to college,” Cumbest said, emphasizing mentorship and community involvement. “We welcome volunteers with open arms. There will be opportunities in education, entertainment, and community programs.”

“Not to be overlooked is the benefit to the youth, senior citizens, and veterans,” Yancey said, which, through the excellent MSPAC programs “will provide an invaluable resource and opportunity that is not just fun but can also provide much-needed resources and outreach,” as well as for concerts, music lessons, and school field trips.

The MSPAC will invite people to remember the past, support today’s voices, and shape the next generation of music from where many great songs began.

“The message we want to send to young artists is if you want to pursue music as a career, it’s possible—and you can do it right here in Mississippi,” Cumbest added.

So, even though the MSPAC vision took root in Gautier, its branches will extend throughout Mississippi and beyond. As Yancey put it, “Without vision, nothing changes. Regardless of the city’s size, great things will happen if you have a vision and the tenacity to carry it out.”