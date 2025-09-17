Delta State, local law enforcement expect preliminary autopsy results for Reed in 24-48 hours

Dr. Daniel Ennis addresses the incident at Delta State at a press conference, Sept. 17, 2025 (photo from livestream via DSU)

“While the preliminary report from the Bolivar County Coroner’s office indicates no evidence of foul play, I, we recognize that this is not only about facts. It’s about emotions and feelings,” DSU President Dr. Daniel Ennis said Wednesday.

Delta State University held another press conference on Wednesday as the investigation into the death of De’Martravion “Trey” Reed continues.

The 21-year-old black male from Grenada was found hanging from a tree on the Cleveland campus early Monday morning.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and local law enforcement joined Delta State officials to provide an update on the ongoing investigation.

DSU President Dr. Daniel Ennis opened the presser noting again that at this time there were no signs of foul play.

“How Trey was discovered has stirred many emotions in this community and many emotions in the state and the nation,” Ennis said. “While the preliminary report from the Bolivar County Coroner’s office indicates no evidence of foul play, I, we recognize that this is not only about facts. It’s about emotions and feelings, and the way this loss, how it was discovered affects people’s lives.”

Ennis said he acknowledged his “weakness” in speaking to the imagery the incident raises.

The DSU president clarified that the university is communicating with the family members or the next of kin Reed chose to put on his student contact forms and will continue to do so as more information becomes available.

DSU Police Chief Michael Peeler said the preliminary autopsy results for Reed from the state Medical Examiner’s Office are expected in 24 to 48 hours. Another update will be given to the public once those results are made available to Reed’s listed next of kin.

Peeler did request patience from the public as the investigation continues while Ennis sought to tone down the rhetoric online that has caused concern for DSU officials and students.

Late Monday, the Bolivar County Coroner’s office, led by Randolph Seals, sought to tamp down social media rumors that Reed’s body had broken bones, saying in a statement, ““Based on the preliminary examination, we can confirm that the deceased did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault.”

The coroner added, “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death,” and noting that the Mississippi State Crime Lab is in process of conducting an autopsy.

On Tuesday, the family of Reed held their own press conference where they, through their attorney with the Jones Law Firm, said they were seeking an independent autopsy.

“Trey’s family is not willing to accept any cause of death until they have been presented with all of the facts that will be independently verified through our own investigation,” attorney Vanessa Jones stated.

Soon thereafter, 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) released a statement saying, “While the details of this case are still emerging, we cannot ignore Mississippi’s painful history of lynching and racial violence against African Americans.”

Thompson called on the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI to launch a federal investigation into Reed’s death.

“Federal resources are critical in cases like this,” Thompson said. “The FBI has the tools and experience necessary to conduct a thorough, unbiased inquiry, and time is of the essence.”

Notably, Thompson made no mention of another man found hanging from a tree on Monday, also in his district. The body of Cory Zukatis, a white 36-year-old male from Brandon, was discovered Monday afternoon hanging in a wooded area near Ameristar Casino in Vicksburg. Zukatis’ body was also sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.