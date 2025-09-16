Step Back in Time: Exploring the Union County Heritage Museum

The Union County Heritage Museum isn’t just about looking at relics. It’s about connecting with the lives of the people who came before us.

There are places in Mississippi that feel like hidden gems—spots where history, art, and culture come together in a way that feels both intimate and unforgettable. The Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany is one of those treasures. It’s not just a museum where you browse artifacts behind glass; it’s a space that tells the story of Mississippi with warmth, creativity, and heart.

My first visit to the museum wasn’t even for me. I was there as a chaperone on my son’s second-grade field trip, and to be honest, I wasn’t sure what to expect. You know how those school trips can go—half the time you’re keeping track of kiddos and water bottles, hoping to corral a group of excited kids from one stop to the next. But that day, I found myself just as wide-eyed as they were. By the time we left, I was impressed—more than impressed, really. The Union County Heritage Museum is both a guardian of the past and a guidepost for the future.

History is the backbone of any community. Without it, we lose not only our sense of where we’ve come from but also a guide for where we’re going. George Orwell once wrote, “Who controls the past controls the future; who controls the present controls the past.” Those words ring true in Mississippi, where history isn’t something abstract—it’s woven into our families, our towns, and even our conversations on front porches.

(Photo from Union County Heritage Museum)

In New Albany, the museum occupies a full city block. Nearby, the birthplace of William Faulkner stands proud as a necessary chapter in our state’s own Nobel Prize–winning author. That alone makes the setting special, but the museum goes much deeper. Its exhibits reach across centuries and subjects, pulling you into the everyday lives, struggles, and triumphs of the people who shaped this part of Mississippi.

Did you know the community of Buffalo once had its own hotel? You can see a photograph of it framed on the wall as you enter—a reminder that so many stories are tucked into the soil of this county.

The artifacts are just as fascinating. Colonial pottery, farm tools, clothing, and medical instruments help paint a picture of everyday life in earlier generations. There’s also a section on milling and railroad history—industries that once pulsed at the heart of Union County’s prosperity. Each object tells a story, whether it’s a handmade tool passed down through a family or a piece of equipment that once supported an entire town’s livelihood.

(Photo from Union County Heritage Museum)

And, of course, no mention of the museum is complete without discussing Frenchman’s Bend, the outdoor exhibit area. This little “village” includes Varner’s Country Store, a caboose, a blacksmith shop, a doctor’s office from the early 20th century, and even a 1950s auto body shop. There’s the Faulkner Literary Garden and the Storyteller’s Chair, where kids (and sometimes brave adults) can take a seat and spin their own tales. These interactive elements make you feel like you’re not just a visitor, but a part of the storytelling tradition that has always defined this state.

The Union County Heritage Museum isn’t just about looking at relics. It’s about connecting with the lives of the people who came before us. From the agricultural exhibits to the folk art scattered outdoors, the museum shows how creativity and resilience are part of our DNA. It even offers access to microfiche, where you can scroll through old editions of The Union Daily Times, or lose yourself in the shelves of history books in their library. It’s the kind of place where you can go in for a quick look and end up staying for hours.

The museum is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10-3. You’ll find it at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany, right in the heart of town.

A second-grade field trip planted a seed for me. What began as a day spent trailing a classroom of children became a reminder of just how rich our state’s story is, and why it deserves to be told.

Because in New Albany, at the Union County Heritage Museum, you won’t just learn history—you’ll feel it. And if you’re anything like me, you’ll leave with more than memories. You’ll leave with stories you can carry forward, reminding us all that Mississippi’s past isn’t behind us—it’s still shaping who we are today.