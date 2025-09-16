Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Mississippi State Crime Lab conducting...

Mississippi State Crime Lab conducting autopsies of two hanging deaths

By: Frank Corder - September 16, 2025

police lights siren cops
  • The bodies of two men were found hanging from trees on Monday, one on the campus of Delta State and the other near the Ameristar Casino in Vicksburg.

Rumors swirled Monday into Tuesday about the death of a black student found hanging on the campus of Delta State University in Cleveland, despite local law enforcement stating that there were no signs of foul play at the outset of their investigation.

De’Martravion “Trey” Reed, a 21-year-old student from Grenada, was found early Monday morning hanging from a tree on campus by a DSU staffer.

The Bolivar County Coroner’s office, led by Randolph Seals, said late Monday that when they arrived on scene within the hour, they found Reed unresponsive.

Randolph Seals, Bolivar County Coroner

“Based on the preliminary examination, we can confirm that the deceased did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault,” the coroner’s office stated, directly at odds with social media rumors. “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death.”

The Mississippi State Crime Lab is in process of conducting an autopsy.

For their part, Delta State officials said in a statement Tuesday that they continue to cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation.

“Our focus remains on supporting Trey’s family, friends, and the Delta State community as we continue to grieve this loss together,” DSU’s statement read.

Another Body Found Hanging in Mississippi

In addition to Reed, another body was found hanging in Mississippi on Monday.

The body of Cory Zukatis, a white 36-year-old male from Brandon, was discovered in the afternoon hanging from a tree in a wooded area near Ameristar Casino in Vicksburg.

Zukatis’ body was also sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Education  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 15, 2025

Mississippi ranks high in teacher freedom in latest national report but lags in education choice
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 15, 2025

Body found on Delta State campus
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 12, 2025

Mississippi Supreme Court clears way for Crawford execution
Previous Story
News  |  Jesse Bedayne, Associated Press ,  Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press ,  John Seewer, Associated Press  • 
September 16, 2025

Suspect in Kirk killing charged with aggravated murder as prosecutor says DNA found on gun trigger