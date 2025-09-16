Mississippi State Crime Lab conducting autopsies of two hanging deaths

The bodies of two men were found hanging from trees on Monday, one on the campus of Delta State and the other near the Ameristar Casino in Vicksburg.

Rumors swirled Monday into Tuesday about the death of a black student found hanging on the campus of Delta State University in Cleveland, despite local law enforcement stating that there were no signs of foul play at the outset of their investigation.

De’Martravion “Trey” Reed, a 21-year-old student from Grenada, was found early Monday morning hanging from a tree on campus by a DSU staffer.

The Bolivar County Coroner’s office, led by Randolph Seals, said late Monday that when they arrived on scene within the hour, they found Reed unresponsive.

Randolph Seals, Bolivar County Coroner

“Based on the preliminary examination, we can confirm that the deceased did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault,” the coroner’s office stated, directly at odds with social media rumors. “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death.”

The Mississippi State Crime Lab is in process of conducting an autopsy.

For their part, Delta State officials said in a statement Tuesday that they continue to cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation.

“Our focus remains on supporting Trey’s family, friends, and the Delta State community as we continue to grieve this loss together,” DSU’s statement read.

Another Body Found Hanging in Mississippi

In addition to Reed, another body was found hanging in Mississippi on Monday.

The body of Cory Zukatis, a white 36-year-old male from Brandon, was discovered in the afternoon hanging from a tree in a wooded area near Ameristar Casino in Vicksburg.

Zukatis’ body was also sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.