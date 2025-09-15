Ole Miss surpasses endowment goal one year early

The Ole Miss Pride of the South marching band spells out the total raised during the university's Now & Ever capital campaign during halftime of the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas football game on Saturday (Sept. 13). The largest fundraising campaign in state history raised $1.75 billion for university facilities, programs and students. (Photo by Srijita Chattopadhyay/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services)

The school’s fundraising effort raised $250 million more than planned, currently totaling $1.75 billion.

Close to 100,000 donors have helped the University of Mississippi exceed its goal in the school’s “Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss” fundraiser.

Now & Ever launched nearly ten years ago with the goal of raising $1.5 billion to assist the university, its staff and students. That goal was surpassed a year early, Ole Miss announced, reaching $1.75 billion through 95,000 donors, of which 53,000 were first-time donors.

The cash donations, pledges, in-kind donations and planned or deferred gifts that make up that total will benefit all of the institution’s seven campuses, including the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“This $1.75 billion campaign is a game-changer for Ole Miss and for the state of Mississippi. It opens academic doors for students and strengthens healthcare for families across our state,” said State Senator Nicole Boyd, Chair of the Senate’s Universities and Colleges Committee.

About $208 million worth of the funds will be used to fund student scholarships, while another $800 million will be set aside to provide students with experiential learning experiences outside the classroom, support athletic programs and provide career services, among other benefits.

Endowment funds will also be used to retain and recruit talent to the University’s faculty.

“Now & Ever has made a transformative impact on our university,” Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said. “This campaign has elevated our excellence and will help define our university’s path for generations to come – from student scholarships and faculty support to advancing research, athletics and health care.”

The campaign included volunteer efforts from alumni and Ole Miss supporters who served on the necessary committees and held events across the state and nation. The school specifically thanked Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy of Memphis, Tennessee and Debra and retired Maj. Gen. Leon Collins of Madison for their services as co-chairs of the campaign.

“It is rewarding to see the enthusiasm of the alumni and friends of Ole Miss,” Leon Collins said. “When the call went out, they answered. It is good to know that given this highly competitive collegiate world, we can count on our Ole Miss family to respond positively. It shows the love and dedication we all have for our university. I am proud of what was accomplished, because it opens the doors for future success in the classrooms and on the fields of competition.”

Faculty recruitment will utilize $23 million in endowments and $37 million in faculty support to strengthen the university’s reputation as a top tier university that is conducive to research innovations, and more enriched student experiences, the school outlined. The funds will help the Ole Miss compete in the marketplace as institutions in surrounding states are offering higher pay, which makes recruitment more difficult.

In May, the Board of Trustees for Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning was informed by Senior Associate Commissioner for Finance John Pearce that university faculty in Mississippi make less than those in neighboring states. Arkansas offers faculty on average $8,900 more annually than the average Mississippi university, and amongst the other institutions within contiguous states that are part of the Southern Regional Education Board, faculty make on average about $16,000 more than those in Mississippi.

Endowments will also be used to build new facilities at UMMC, and expand or improve facilities across campuses at Ole Miss.