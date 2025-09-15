Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Body found on Delta State campus

Body found on Delta State campus

By: Frank Corder - September 15, 2025

Delta state

(Photo from Delta State)

  • DSU said all classes and events have been cancelled for the day as authorities conduct an investigation.

Delta State University released a statement Monday morning around 9 a.m. stating that a dead body was found campus.

“Earlier today, Delta State University staff discovered a deceased individual on campus,” DSU announced. “University Police and local authorities were immediately notified and are conducting an active investigation.”

DSU said there were no further details to share at this.

“Out of respect for the individual and their loved ones, we will refrain from additional comments until authorities release more information,” DSY stated.

DSU said counselors and support services have been made available to students, faculty and staff.

All classes and events have been cancelled for the day, with DSU noting that the “campus is safe.”

More information will be forthcoming once authorities conduct their investigation, the school stated.

UPDATE:

DSU officials and law enforcement held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide the latest information on this open investigation.

Delta State police chief Michael Peele and Delta State President Dr. Daniel Ennis announced that the body has been identified as Demartravion “Trey” Reed, 21, of Grenada.

Reed, a black student at the university, was found hanging from a tree at 7:05 a.m. by a DSU staffer.

Peele said no foul play is suspected at this time. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement are further investigation the incident as they await information from the Medical Examiner’s office.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 12, 2025

Mississippi Supreme Court clears way for Crawford execution
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 10, 2025

Adlakha, Till kick off U.S. Senate bids in Mississippi as field grows for Republicans and Democrats
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 4, 2025

Colom campaign starts race with fake call to Hyde-Smith
Previous Story
News  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
September 15, 2025

Magnolia Mornings: September 15, 2025
Next Story
Education  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 15, 2025

Mississippi ranks high in teacher freedom in latest national report but lags in education choice