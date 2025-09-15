Body found on Delta State campus

DSU said all classes and events have been cancelled for the day as authorities conduct an investigation.

Delta State University released a statement Monday morning around 9 a.m. stating that a dead body was found campus.

“Earlier today, Delta State University staff discovered a deceased individual on campus,” DSU announced. “University Police and local authorities were immediately notified and are conducting an active investigation.”

DSU said there were no further details to share at this.

“Out of respect for the individual and their loved ones, we will refrain from additional comments until authorities release more information,” DSY stated.

DSU said counselors and support services have been made available to students, faculty and staff.

All classes and events have been cancelled for the day, with DSU noting that the “campus is safe.”

More information will be forthcoming once authorities conduct their investigation, the school stated.

UPDATE:

DSU officials and law enforcement held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide the latest information on this open investigation.

Delta State police chief Michael Peele and Delta State President Dr. Daniel Ennis announced that the body has been identified as Demartravion “Trey” Reed, 21, of Grenada.

Reed, a black student at the university, was found hanging from a tree at 7:05 a.m. by a DSU staffer.

Peele said no foul play is suspected at this time. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement are further investigation the incident as they await information from the Medical Examiner’s office.