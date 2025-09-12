Mississippi’s “Literary Lawn Party” returns this weekend

The event takes place in and around the Mississippi State Capitol and features a variety of authors and panelists throughout the day.

The Mississippi Book Festival, the state’s “Literary Lawn Party,” is back with a full slate of authors and speakers converging on the capital city.

The 2025 version of the Festival is once again being held on the grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol as well as in nearby Galloway Church on Saturday, September 13.

Venues are planned for the Festival’s distinguished panelists inside the Capitol and at Galloway.

Streets around the Capitol will be transformed into a bustling marketplace for booksellers complete with food trucks, live music and more.

The Festival is free to attend and features activities for the whole family.

You can learn more about the Book Festival by watching the interview below with the Festival’s executive director Ellen Daniels from MPB’s “Sit Down” featuring Magnolia Tribune’s Russ Latino.

A full list of panelists with the scheduled time they will present can be found here. You can also find more information about the annual event by visiting their website here.