Misapplied rage permeates throughout modern society

Tiptoeing around those who live in delusion has only produced more people who have broken with reality and placed feelings above facts.

On August 27, 2025, Robin Westman (born Robert Westman) opened fire on the Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. By the time the shooting stopped, Westman had injured 21 and killed 2 children. Westman’s last act of cowardice was committing suicide in the back parking lot.

The carnage lasted approximately two minutes. Two innocent souls, both children, were taken that day. And a lifetime of recovery is ahead for victims, survivors, and their families. What should have been a regular school day turned into homegrown terror at the hands of a deeply disturbed individual.

Robin Westman was born a male, lived a male, and died a male. Despite changing his name in 2020 and attempting to live as a female, he never was one. This is the truth about transgenderism. Merely wanting to live as the opposite sex/gender does not make you the opposite sex/gender. To the militant trans crowd, that is bigotry. In reality, it’s just a biological truth. It’s clear that Westman’s mental health was on a downward spiral during the time leading up to the shooting.

In his journal, Westman wrote, “If I will carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist jews.” In planning some sort of attack, Westman wrote, “I don’t want to [do] it to spread a message. I do it to please myself. I do it because I am sick.” And on his ammunition magazines, Westman scrawled “6 million wasn’t enough” and “Kill Donald Trump.” There is much more to these demented journal entries, but it’s clear Westman was drunk on rage and bent on violence. And in the end, he didn’t care who he took with him.

Two days after the shooting, NBC News issued a correction about Westman’s pronouns at the end of its article: “CORRECTION (Aug. 29, 2025, 8:05 a.m. ET): A previous version of this article used the wrong pronoun for the shooter. She used female pronouns.” Of all the times to care about pronouns, it’s not in honoring a homegrown monster who fired on children and adults at a church. And the fact that this correction was issued at all, surely after some frenzied pearl-clutching, shows just how much of a stranglehold that trans ideology has on the mainstream media.

There is much to be said for treating other human beings with dignity and respect no matter if you disagree with their worldview or lifestyle. Each person must decide how they’ll address transgender individuals and whether or not they’ll use a new name or desired pronouns. In Westman’s case, he legally changed his name from Robert to Robin. A legal name change is not unheard of among the general population. But preferred pronouns are another story entirely. Unlike first names, they are meant to convey a much deeper truth: the biological nature of the human being.

The death of Robin Westman came at his own hands. Horrifyingly, the death of two others, children, also came at his hands. In addition, he physically and psychologically injured many others. In death, a murderer should not be treated with the kind of care reserved for those of us who do not mete out violence to innocent strangers. There should be no consideration for what murderers feel. If anything, the facts of the situation should take center stage. And the facts include Westman’s true identity, that of the biological makeup he was born with.

There is so much misapplied rage in modern society. We’re told to tiptoe around those who reject the truth and live in delusion, and for what? So as not to offend? That course of action has only produced more people who have broken with reality and placed feelings above facts. And any act of correction is met with a kind of unbelievable horror.

NBC News felt the need to make a “correction” and describe Westman as a female who used female pronouns. That is a complete rejection of well-known, biological truth. The fact that a media outlet (and NBC is not the only one) decided to honor Westman’s preferred pronouns when Westman, a male, was a cold-blooded killer is beyond abhorrent.

I couldn’t care less what pronouns Westman desired. His hate drove him to spray bullets into a church occupied by children and adults who were praying. He took the lives of Harper Moyski, a 10-year-old girl, and Fletcher Merkel, an 8-year-old boy. At the very most, Westman should be mentioned as a killer and not given any special consideration beyond that.

He was a male with severe mental issues who doesn’t deserve to be respected by following the false persona he made for himself. He created enough horror in life. He simply does not deserve any deluded thoughtfulness in death.