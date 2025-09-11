Magnolia Mornings: September 11, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

MSU selected as finalist in National Academies’ Gulf Futures Challenge

(Photo from MSU)

A Mississippi State University proposal to use cutting-edge tools to promote healthy marine life and enhance water quality in the Gulf Coast region is a finalist for a $20 million prize from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Gulf Research Program and Lever for Change.

According to the school, MSU’s proposal to the Gulf Futures Challenge brings together partners with key expertise to develop new tools to better understand and track perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances—commonly known as PFAS—so that communities, resource managers and health experts can make informed decisions along the Gulf Coast.

The MSU-led team is one of 10 finalists receiving an initial project development grant of $300,000. Two finalists will be selected to receive $20 million each to implement their solutions.

Narcisa Pricope, MSU associate vice president for research and economic development and team lead, explained that understanding PFAS levels in the Gulf is critical as chemicals from a wide range of industrial sources can impact waterways that flow into the Gulf.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. House drama erupts over prayer for slain Kirk

The Capitol is seen is seen as Senate Republicans work to pass President Donald Trump’s bill of tax breaks and spending cuts by his July Fourth deadline, in Washington, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As The Hill reports, “Shouting broke out on the House floor after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) held a moment of prayer for conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon.”

“After the moment of silence, Johnson recognized Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). ‘I believe that silent prayers get silent results,’ Boebert said. ‘Is there someone who could lead us in a moment of prayer out loud for Charlie and his family —’, The Hill reported. “Groans and a shout of ‘no’ broke out as Boebert continued, ‘and the victims in Colorado,’ in an apparent reference to a Wednesday shooting at a high school in Colorado.”

The Hill continued, “A lawmaker who appeared to be protesting Boebert’s request shouted something about children… The normally calm Johnson shouted and banged his gavel: ‘The House will be in order.'”

2. Manhunt underway for Kirk shooter

Google Earth photo per Washington Post

The Washington Post reports that the investigation “into the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk entered a second day Thursday, as authorities conducted a manhunt after an attack that Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) called ‘a political assassination.'”

“Officials said Wednesday evening that they had taken two people into custody after the shooting and later released them, concluding that the people had no connection to the attack. Authorities did not elaborate on how their investigation landed on those people, saying only that they continued searching for the attacker,” WP reported.

“There are no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals,” the Utah Department of Public Safety, which is among the agencies investigating, said in a statement late Wednesday, per WP. “There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter.”

Sports

Moses joins USM Basketball as assistant coach

(Photo from Joe Harper/bgnphoto.com – Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss Athletics said Wednesday that head men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner has added Scott Moses to his staff as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 season.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to join the Southern Miss men’s basketball staff,” Moses said. “I have formed a great relationship with Coach Ladner over the last few years, and I’m very excited to help him continue to build this great program.”

The school said Moses spent the last two seasons at Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he tutored current Golden Eagle Tylik Weeks. During the 2023-24 season, Moses helped the Bears to a 17-13 mark. Meanwhile, Weeks averaged 17.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a freshman. Southwest had the same record in Moses’ second season, but Weeks averaged 21.0 points per game in 29 games, becoming the all-time leading scorer at the school.

Markets & Business

1. Oil companies targeting AI energy needs

The Wall Street Journal reports that “oil-field service companies are going after a more promising target: tech companies that need power quickly to fuel their artificial-intelligence ambitions.”

“Oil-field service companies including Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Liberty Energy, Atlas Energy Solutions, ProPetro and ProFrac have all said that they are getting into the power business. After all, these companies already install and operate generation units—often fueled by on-site natural gas—for energy-intensive fracking operations,” WSJ reported.

WSJ added, “Oil-field service companies plan to use smaller, modular equipment that is off grid, at least initially. That means they can provide speedier access to electricity. These units would be plugged directly onto data centers and use natural gas—typically sourced from a pipeline nearby—as fuel.”

2. Investors eye CPI report today

CNBC reports that stock futures “were little changed on Thursday, following another day of record highs, as Wall Street awaited a key consumer inflation gauge.”

“The latest consumer price index reading is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting the index to rise 0.3% on the month for an annual gain of 2.9%. Excluding volatile food and energy, the so-called core CPI is slated to increase 0.3% from July and 3.1% year over year,” CNBC reported.