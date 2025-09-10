Twists, Turns, and Masterpieces: Exploring the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum

This beloved museum is both a national treasure and a local jewel, a space where the Coast’s cultural richness is celebrated daily.

If you’ve ever wandered the Mississippi Gulf Coast, you know our state has a way of surprising you—hiding treasures in plain sight and revealing stories in unexpected places. One of my favorite surprises, and a place I find myself returning to again and again, is the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi. It’s not just a museum; it’s a place where creativity, community, and the unique spirit of the Gulf Coast come alive.

(Photo from The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum)

Named for George Ohr (1857–1918), the “Mad Potter of Biloxi,” the museum celebrates his fearless, independent approach to art. Ohr’s work—daring, playful, and endlessly inventive—still feels modern today. Walking through the galleries, I always feel a spark of mischief in his pots, as if he’s nudging visitors to question the ordinary and embrace the unexpected. There’s something about standing next to a twisted, shimmering vase that makes you think, I could try this too.

The museum’s architecture only adds to the magic. Frank Gehry, one of the world’s most celebrated architects, designed the campus to echo Ohr’s ingenuity. Every turn offers a new angle, a new detail to marvel at, making the campus itself a work of art, set among live oaks that stand tall and stately across the plaza.

But what makes the Ohr-O’Keefe truly special is its heart. Executive Director David Houston once told me that “this is more than an art museum—it’s a community hub.”How true! From youth programs to adult workshops, from interactive classes to public events featuring art, live music, and good food, the museum is a place where neighbors meet, families explore, and curiosity is encouraged.

(Photo from The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum)

Children have opportunities to try their hand at clay in weekend workshops, discovering the joy of making something with their own hands. Early exposure to art is crucial—it builds confidence, encourages problem-solving, and helps children view the world with imagination and empathy. Meanwhile, families enjoy live music under the oaks and share plates of Gulf Coast shrimp po’boys during one of the museum’s many lively events.

Ceramics are at the heart of the museum’s mission, but so is connection. Exhibitions honor George Ohr, Pleasant Reed, and contemporary artists who push boundaries in the same fearless spirit. The museum also makes a conscious effort to engage the broader community, offering programs that celebrate the Coast’s diverse cultural heritage while inspiring creativity in visitors of all ages.

(Photo from The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum)

For locals and tourists alike, the museum demonstrates how art can serve as a bridge between history and modern innovation, between individual creativity and shared experiences.

For first-time visitors—or anyone looking for a little extra perspective—here’s a tip: take a slow walk across the brick plaza, pause beneath the live oaks, and let your eyes wander along Gehry’s playful lines and angles. Bring a notebook, a camera, or just your imagination. There’s a certain magic in noticing the way sunlight bounces off a curved wall or the quiet hum of conversation blending with distant music. These are the moments that turn a museum visit into a memory.

(Photo from The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum)

For me, the museum is a reminder of why I love Mississippi. We’re a place of creativity, resilience, and warmth, and the Ohr-O’Keefe captures all of that in one extraordinary corner of Biloxi. Whether you’re a lifelong resident or just passing through, it’s a spot where the art is inspiring, the architecture is breathtaking, and the community spirit is palpable. It’s a museum that invites you not only to observe but to feel, to connect, and to carry a little of its creativity with you when you leave.

So next time you’re near the Coast, take a few hours—or a whole afternoon—to visit. Explore the galleries, enjoy the landscape, and soak in the stories of Mississippi’s past and present. The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art is more than just a museum; it’s a celebration of artists, architecture, community, and creativity. Beautiful, vibrant, quirky, storied… this is the boundless imagination that makes Mississippi, well…Mississippi.