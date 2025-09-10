Jackson Council tables new panhandling ordinance

Other cities around Mississippi are also considering similar ordinances to crack down on panhandling under a new state law.

The Jackson City Council tabled a panhandling permit ordinance on Tuesday after a city Police Officer failed to show up to answer questions about the possible new law.

If the ordinance does pass at the September 23 meeting, it would bring the city into compliance with the Mississippi Safe Solicitation Act, which became law on July 1. Other cities around the state are also considering similar ordinances to crack down on panhandling under the new law.

In Jackson, panhandlers would obtain a daily permit from the Jackson Police Department for $25. The permit would limit the time, from 9 a.m. until an hour before dark, and would be only one person at a site per day, as the new law outlines. The law states officers can ask to see a person’s permit and can issue fines and a possible jail sentence if in violation.

The law is based on House Bill 1197, which states it is unlawful “for any person to solicit in any municipality, county or political subdivision of this state without a solicitation permit issued by the municipality, county or political subdivision in which the solicitation will occur.” The bill was authored by State Rep. Shanda Yates (I) of the Jackson area.

There was some confusion for council members, with some asking why the Jackson Police Department had not responded to their request for information. This led Tina Clay, Ward 2 Councilwoman, to suggest tabling the ordinance, as the council did not have all the information to move forward.

“I don’t think we should vote on something we don’t know the details on,” she said.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said the ordinance has enough votes to pass, but out of respect to other members, a vote should be delayed.

“We don’t need to start ignoring council members’ concerns. Once we start disrespecting each other, there’s no end to what happens next,” he said.

Acting Police Chief Tyree Jones, who is also the Hinds County Sheriff, said the police department is ready to start issuing permits, but was vague on the details.

“We spoke about the process and how the process will take place, and we’re prepared to move forward with House Bill 1197 and the ordinance that will be passed,” he said.

After several minutes of more questions without solid answers, Mayor John Horhn decided to table the ordinance, afterwards explaining that a city police officer was slated to explain details of the ordinance but did not show up to the council meeting.

“There were some members of the police force that were supposed to come today to provide some initial information, and they evidently didn’t get the word and so were not here,” the mayor said. “And in deference to the council members’ unreadiness, we decided to pull it.”

Prior to the meeting, panhandlers said they were against the ordinance. David, who did not provide a last name, said it is discrimination. Homeless people do not have $25 a day for the permit, he said.

“This makes police harassment legal,” he said Tuesday evening.

Residents of Jackson were divided on the issue. At a gas station on Woodrow Wilson and Bailey Avenue, customers saw good and bad in the ordinance.

Arthea Powell said she favors the law, as sometimes panhandlers are aggressive.

“I’ve sat at lights when some come right up to the car window,” the 72-year-old said.

Others said they aren’t bothered by panhandlers.

“Get them into treatment programs, job programs, housing before making criminals out of them,” said 19-year-old Rodney Taylor.