Mississippi State fined $500,000 by SEC for field storming following against Arizona State

By: Associated Press - September 9, 2025

Mississippi State fans storm the field after upsetting Arizona State, Sept. 6, 2025 (Photo from HailStateFB on X)

  • The win was Mississippi State’s first over a top-15 nonconference opponent since 1991.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi State University has been fined $500,000 by the Southeastern Conference for its fans rushing the field following a home win over then-No. 12 Arizona State.

The Bulldogs knocked off the Sun Devils 24-20 on Saturday and their students rushed the field after, carrying the goalposts with them out of Davis Wade Stadium as they left. The win was Mississippi State’s first over a top-15 nonconference opponent since 1991.

The SEC altered its policy on field and court storming over the summer, imposing a $500,000 fine each instance instead of escalating penalties.

The conference has discretion to wave the penalty if officials and the opposing team are able to get off the field before fans enter the field, but fans were already on the field before Arizona State’s players and coaches could leave.

