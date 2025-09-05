Taiwan has resolved to live free

Hearings to examine the nominations of Melissa Griffin Dalton, of Virginia, to be Under Secretary of the Air Force, Douglas Craig Schmidt, of Tennessee, to be Director of Operational Test and Evaluation, and Aprille Joy Ericsson, of New York, to be an Assistant Secretary, all of the Department of Defense. (Official U.S. Senate photo by Rebecca Hammel)

Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker says he’s glad to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Taiwan and support their right to self-determination—a value Americans hold dear.

I recently returned from a visit to Taiwan, a republic that is vital to American national security and the global economy. Twenty-three million freedom-loving Taiwanese citizens live in the bullseye of China’s increasingly aggressive dictator. Xi Jinping would like nothing more than to take over the island, which sits 90 miles off his coast. Successfully invading would fulfill Xi’s dream to be a legendary Chinese leader in the style of Mao Zedong, the man known to be responsible for more deaths than any other leader in history.

Taiwan Stands Resolute Against China

A conquered Taiwan would mean widespread loss of life and liberty for its people. It would also plunge the world into an economic depression and disintegrate the Pacific defenses protecting America from China’s military. My trip was a part of broader international efforts to help prevent that catastrophic scenario.

During the visit, I spoke with Taiwan’s president, vice president, and defense secretary, as well as other officials. I brought a message that Congress is dedicated to long-term friendship with the republic. The people of Taiwan are resolved to live free, and their determination is a beacon of hope for the world. I am glad to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them and support their right to self-determination—a value Americans hold dear.

Taiwan Matters for Mississippi’s Economy

Taiwan is roughly 7,600 miles away from my home. Despite that distance, what happens on that island impacts Mississippians every day.

First, Taiwan is a lynchpin of the world’s economy. Last year, it was America’s seventh-biggest trading partner. Taiwan produces most of the world’s semiconductors, which power the devices we rely on: computers, cellphones, cars, refrigerators, and even washing machines. The products are also integral to our military’s weapons systems.

If China seized those semiconductor factories, Xi Jinping could hold the global economy hostage. He would exert significant sway over thousands of Mississippi jobs that rely on semiconductors.

His invasion would also threaten nearby free nations. In 2024, Japan and South Korea were America’s fifth- and sixth-biggest trading partners. Sixty percent of the world’s population lives in the Pacific region. Control of the area by the Chinese communists would imperil our ability to do business with that growing marketplace.

Taiwan Matters for National Security

I went to Taiwan primarily in my capacity as the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which underscores the second reason Taiwan matters to Mississippi: its important role in national defense.

On the way, I visited several American bases around the Pacific. I was delighted to spend time with Mississippian service members. In the past few decades, democratic nations in the region have made significant investments to host our military forces. Our network of bases has made it much more difficult for our foes to reach the western United States. It has also created security assurances for our host nations.

If China were to attack Taiwan and the United States failed to defend the island, those nations would likely feel less eager to house American military assets. Ultimately, our forces might have to retreat as far east as Hawaii or Guam, making our homeland more vulnerable. A free Taiwan helps reassure the free nations of the Pacific and helps support American defense forces stationed there.

In the late 1970s, Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act, which set the terms for America’s relationship with Taiwan. We have reaffirmed it many times since—including a section in which the United States agreed to help Taiwan get the defensive materials it needs to remain secure. I believe we should continue that legacy. In particular, I am optimistic that the United States and Taiwan will increase our joint weapons production. Doing so would benefit both our economies and allow us to stand up for the cause of freedom at the same time.