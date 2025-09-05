September in Mississippi brings football, books and chicken wings

It may not be Fall quite yet, but it’s time to get outside and see what Mississippi has to offer this month.

September marks the first month of the “ber” months – not quite fourth quarter, not quite Fall, but the promise of both hangs heavy.

One thing we can be sure of is that September means the beginning of college football!

Home games and tailgating

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

We’ve already gotten off to a strong start, with many more games scheduled in the state this month. No matter who you’re rooting for, there are plenty of home games around the state in September.

Mississippi State has several home games scheduled this month. You can catch them playing Arizona State this Saturday at the Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. On September 13, the Bulldogs are matched against Alcorn State at home, followed by Northern Illinois on the 20th and Tennessee on the 27th.

Ole Miss has three home games in a row in Oxford. Arkansas comes to town September 13, with Tulane on the 20th and the Tiger of LSU on the 27th.

Southern Miss will take on Jackson State on the Eagle’s home turf in Hattiesburg this Saturday. Next week, Appalachian State will play the Golden Eagles in the Hub City.

The JSU Tigers will play Tuskegee on September 13 in Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

The big question is, who will have the best tailgate parties – the Grove, the Junction or Spirit Park?

Mississippi Book Festival

(Photo from Visit Mississippi)

For those who prefer reading to running backs, the annual Mississippi Book Festival is scheduled on the grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol on September 19.

Panels for the literary lawn party will be held inside the Capitol building as well as in Galloway Methodist Church.

The event is an opportunity to hear from your favorite authors, buy books and have them signed, and to enjoy seeing friends from around the Magnolia State. There will be something for all ages, so bring the family.

Wing Dang Doodle

Finally, who doesn’t love the Wing Dang Doodle Festival?

The festival will be held September 27 at Gaddis Park in Forest.

Teams will cook their best chicken wings for a chance to take home a $1,000 grand prize, not to mention bragging rights.

There will be live music, vendors, and of course, fun for the whole family.