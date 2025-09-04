Skip to content
Mississippi’s August revenue collections come in below estimates

By: Frank Corder - September 4, 2025

(Photo from Governor's 2024 EBR)

  • Still, two months into the Fiscal Year, Mississippi revenues remain nearly $12 million in the black.

The Legislative Budget Office reported Thursday that Mississippi’s revenue collections for the second month of the current fiscal year were $5 million, or less than 1 percent below legislative estimates.

However, through the first two months of the fiscal year, Mississippi revenues have exceeded estimates by $11.9 million. July’s revenues outpaced estimates by $16.9 million.

The total Fiscal Year 2026 revenue estimate is $7.6 billion.

According to the LBO report, corporate income tax collections for the month of
August led the decline, coming in below the prior year by $22.1 million in the same month. Corporate income tax collections have been on the decline in the state since the 2023 fiscal year.

Sales tax collections were also under the prior year by $300,000, despite seeing consistent, significant gains over the last five fiscal years. In fact, sales tax collections have risen each year over the past decade.

Yet, even as Mississippi continues to phase out its individual income tax, individual income tax collections for the month of August were above the prior year by $6.5 million.

LBO notes that Fiscal Year-to-Date revenue collections through August are $11,918,133,
or 1.08 percent above the sine die legislative revenue estimate. Though, Fiscal Year-to-Date total revenue collections through August are $13,248,894, or 1.18 percent below the prior
year’s collections at this point.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
