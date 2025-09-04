Magnolia Mornings: September 4, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Pearl Aldermen reject liquor store proposal

WJTV reports that Pearl’s attempt to allow retail liquor stores “hit a roadblock on September 2, 2025, after the Board of Aldermen voted against the proposal.”

“Pearl Mayor Jake Windham said the decision could slow down the city’s efforts to attract new businesses and keep dollars local. The board voted 5-2 against the proposal,” WJTV reported,

WJTV added, “The ordinance would have allowed retail liquor stores in Pearl under strict regulations. This includes zoning limits, distance requirements from homes and standalone building rules.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump admin. asks SCOTUS for swift hearing in tariff case

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump administration “asked the Supreme Court late Wednesday to quickly hear its appeal of a ruling that rejected the president’s global tariffs, saying the lower court loss already was hurting the White House in ongoing trade negotiations.”

“U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer urged the justices to grant review and expedite the case ‘to the maximum extent feasible, given the enormous importance of quickly confirming the full legal standing of the president’s tariffs,'” WSJ reported. “The petition comes days after a federal appeals court ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority by claiming emergency authority to rewrite U.S. trade policy. That court allowed Trump’s tariffs to remain in place through mid-October to give the government a few weeks to ask the high court to hear the case.”

WSJ added, “The administration’s decision to move much faster underscores the legal pressure it is feeling on a cornerstone of the president’s trade and economic agenda.”

2. Fight over Epstein files ramps up on Capitol Hill

(Photo from Thomas Massie on X)

As The Hill reports, “Republican rebels on Wednesday ramped up the pressure on their party to force the Trump administration to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein, hosting victims of the convicted sex offender at the Capitol, where they delivered harrowing pleas for Congress to act.”

“The dramatic demonstration seemed to leave most Republicans unmoved, however, and GOP leaders stepped up their own efforts to defuse the Epstein controversy by approving an alternative bill designed to bolster an ongoing investigation by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee,” The Hill reported.

The Hill continued, “The competing maneuvers have created a kind of stalemate — at least for now — between the clashing GOP factions in a debate that’s ruptured their party and infuriated the MAGA loyalists who helped propel President Trump into the White House for a second time.”

Sports

(Photo of MGCCC from MACCC website)

Mississippi’s JUCOs are back in action Thursday evening for week 2 in the 2025 football season. Here’s a rundown of the night’s games:

Jones at Coahoma

Holmes at No. 7 Co-Lin

East Central at No. 3 Northwest

Northeast at Southwest

Itawamba at Pearl River

Hinds at East Mississippi

MS Delta at No. 9 MGCCC

2. ESPN to air Kiffin documentary

https://twitter.com/ESPNMcGee/status/1963255868272648652

ESPN will air a documentary titled “The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin” at 6 p.m. on September 24.

The program will explore the life and career of the Ole Miss Head Football Coach.

ESPN’s Ryan McGee shared on the news of the program on X Wednesday. See the X post over for the trailer.

Markets & Business

1. Tech CEOs among attendees at White House event

President Donald Trump, August 2025 (Photo from the White House on Facebook)

CNBC reports that President Trump “will host two dozen high-profile tech and business leaders for an inaugural event in the White House’s renovated Rose Garden on Thursday.”

“Invitees include Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and OpenAI founder Sam Altman, according to a list confirmed by a White House official,” CNBC reported. “The meeting is expected to be held over dinner after a separate White House event on artificial intelligence hosted by first lady Melania Trump.”

CNBC went on to report, “The gathering underscores what has been a close but complicated relationship between Trump and the Big Tech sector in his second administration.”

2. Amazon rolls back Prime Invitee perk

The New York Times reports that Amazon “notified customers this week that it planned to end a longstanding way that members of its Prime membership program have shared free, fast shipping with a friend or family member who did not live with them.”

“The change takes effect on Oct. 1, before the holiday shopping season begins,” NYT reported.

NYT noted, “The program, Prime Invitee, enrolled new members from 2009 to 2015. People who were added to a paid account back then have had free, fast shipping ever since.”