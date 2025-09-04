Chamberlin, Maxwell appear before U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee

The two sitting Mississippi Supreme Court Justices are being considered for confirmation to the U.S District Court having been nominated by President Trump.

Last month, President Donald Trump (R) nominated two sitting Mississippi Supreme Court Justices to serve on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

On Wednesday, they sat for a nomination hearing before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Justices Robert Chamberlin and James Maxwell appeared before the Senate committee, having been introduced by Mississippi’s two U.S. Senators, Roger Wicker (R) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R).

In a joint statement, Senators Wicker and Hyde-Smith said they wholeheartedly support Justices Maxwell and Chamberlin’s nominations to the U.S. District Court.

“President Trump chose these men for their qualifications and experience, which will serve them well on the federal bench,” the Senators said. “Jimmy and Bobby have dedicated their lives to upholding the Constitution, defending the rule of law, and serving their Mississippi communities with distinction.”

Wicker and Hyde-Smith said the two state justices are ready to assume the federal roles, “and we look forward to their speedy confirmation both in committee and by the Senate.”

Justice Chamberlin was first elected in a runoff election in November 2016 to an open seat on the state Supreme Court.

Justice Maxwell was appointed by former Governor Phil Bryant to the state Supreme Court in January 2016. He went on to win an eight-year term in November 2016 and was then re-elected in 2024.

You can watch the full U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing here.

The remarks from Senators Wicker and Hyde-Smith can be seen below.