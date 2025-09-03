National Democrats back candidates in Mississippi special legislative elections

MSGOP chairman Mike Hurst said it’s another desperate attempt by national Democrats to infiltrate and buy elected offices in Mississippi.

National Democrats have announced their support of five candidates vying for seats in the Mississippi Legislature during the upcoming special elections in November.

The special elections are being held as a result of court-ordered redistricting.

Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) President Heather Williams said in a statement on Wednesday that the five Mississippi Democrats they are supporting are “running strong campaigns to challenge the toxic GOP power in their state.”

Republicans hold a supermajority in both legislative chambers in Mississippi. The DLCC hopes their support will change that.

The five candidates being endorsed by the DLCC are:

Incumbent State Senator Reginald Jackson in Senate District 11

Theresa Isom in Senate District 2

Dianne Black in Senate District 19

Former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree in Senate District 45

Justin Crosby in House District 22

Mississippi Republicans running against the Democrats in these seats are:

Kendall Lee Prewett in Senate District 11

Charlie Hoots in Senate District 2

Incumbent State Senator Kevin Blackwell in Senate District 19

Anna Rush in Senate District 45

Incumbent State Rep. Jonathan Lancaster in House District 22

DLCC’s Williams said Republicans in Mississippi “have propped up Trump’s extreme agenda, focused on divisive culture wars, and failed to offer working families any tangible solutions for improving their lives.”

“These special elections offer voters a vital alternative to Republicans’ chaos and broken promises,” Williams said. “Democratic candidates for state legislature are the backbone of their communities and the rising leaders of our party’s future. The DLCC will continue to highlight the best opportunities to build Democratic power from the ground up every year, year-round.”

In response to the DLCC, Mississippi Republican Party chairman Mike Hurst told Magnolia Tribune this is just another desperate attempt by national Democrats to infiltrate and buy elected offices in Mississippi.

“The Democrat Party, led by socialists like Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Zohran Mamdani, cannot stand it when Mississippians elect Republicans who will implement conservative policies,” Hurst said.

Notably, while DLCC has now announced their backing for these candidates in Mississippi, the state is not on the organization’s target map in 2025-2026. The states listed as battleground states for the DLCC are Alaska, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

“These are the chambers that Democrats must win and defend this cycle. They’re in our most competitive states where majorities are determined by the slimmest of margins, including multiple chambers where the party in power will be decided by a single seat,” the DLCC notes.

The next statewide election in Mississippi is 2027.