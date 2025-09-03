Skip to content
Home
>
Elections
>
National Democrats back candidates in...

National Democrats back candidates in Mississippi special legislative elections

By: Frank Corder - September 3, 2025

  • MSGOP chairman Mike Hurst said it’s another desperate attempt by national Democrats to infiltrate and buy elected offices in Mississippi.

National Democrats have announced their support of five candidates vying for seats in the Mississippi Legislature during the upcoming special elections in November.

The special elections are being held as a result of court-ordered redistricting.

Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) President Heather Williams said in a statement on Wednesday that the five Mississippi Democrats they are supporting are “running strong campaigns to challenge the toxic GOP power in their state.”

Republicans hold a supermajority in both legislative chambers in Mississippi. The DLCC hopes their support will change that.

The five candidates being endorsed by the DLCC are:

  • Incumbent State Senator Reginald Jackson in Senate District 11
  • Theresa Isom in Senate District 2
  • Dianne Black in Senate District 19
  • Former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree in Senate District 45
  • Justin Crosby in House District 22

Mississippi Republicans running against the Democrats in these seats are:

  • Kendall Lee Prewett in Senate District 11
  • Charlie Hoots in Senate District 2
  • Incumbent State Senator Kevin Blackwell in Senate District 19
  • Anna Rush in Senate District 45
  • Incumbent State Rep. Jonathan Lancaster in House District 22

DLCC’s Williams said Republicans in Mississippi “have propped up Trump’s extreme agenda, focused on divisive culture wars, and failed to offer working families any tangible solutions for improving their lives.”

“These special elections offer voters a vital alternative to Republicans’ chaos and broken promises,” Williams said. “Democratic candidates for state legislature are the backbone of their communities and the rising leaders of our party’s future. The DLCC will continue to highlight the best opportunities to build Democratic power from the ground up every year, year-round.”

In response to the DLCC, Mississippi Republican Party chairman Mike Hurst told Magnolia Tribune this is just another desperate attempt by national Democrats to infiltrate and buy elected offices in Mississippi.

“The Democrat Party, led by socialists like Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Zohran Mamdani, cannot stand it when Mississippians elect Republicans who will implement conservative policies,” Hurst said.

Notably, while DLCC has now announced their backing for these candidates in Mississippi, the state is not on the organization’s target map in 2025-2026. The states listed as battleground states for the DLCC are Alaska, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

“These are the chambers that Democrats must win and defend this cycle. They’re in our most competitive states where majorities are determined by the slimmest of margins, including multiple chambers where the party in power will be decided by a single seat,” the DLCC notes.

The next statewide election in Mississippi is 2027.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 3, 2025

Mississippi mitigation program in limbo as Coast lawmakers, Insurance Commissioner at odds
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 28, 2025

Mississippi Coast veteran supporting Trump threatened with eviction from Armed Forces Retirement Home
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 27, 2025

MDOT tells the story of rebuilding infrastructure after Hurricane Katrina
Previous Story
News  |  Daniel Tyson  • 
September 3, 2025

Former Jackson Regency Hotel being demolished adjacent to Mississippi State Fairgrounds