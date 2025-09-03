JackTown USA: Bringing the history of Jackson’s vibrant music scene to life

The book provides a comprehensive look at nine blues and Southern soul artists while highlighting Mississippi’s prolific history of GRAMMY nominations and awards.

Two talented men came together to bring the history of the vibrant music scene in Jackson to life in a new book, JACKTOWN USA: The Capital City of American Music. Written by Joe Lee and co-authored by Kamal King, the book is making waves in Jackson and beyond.

Originally from Jackson, Joe Lee is a graduate of Mississippi State University. He grew up in Starkville and has a background in radio, television, and journalism. He has written over 1,000 news and feature stories for several Mississippi newspapers and magazines. Joe is the owner and editor-in-chief of Dogwood Press, a small traditional publishing house headquartered in central Mississippi since 2002. The author of nine suspense novels, JACKTOWN USA is his third work of non-fiction.

Kamal King was born and raised in Jackson. He attended American University in Washington, D.C., and graduated with honors from Tougaloo College in Jackson. He went on to graduate from the Mississippi College School of Law. After college, he spent eight years as director of cultural tourism for Visit Mississippi. He has practiced law with Frascogna Law Group in Jackson, specializing in intellectual property and entertainment law. He heads up Emerald Tiger Management Group, which represents some of today’s hottest musical artists and GRAMMY winners.

The book is published by Republic Books of Jackson, one of the publishing imprints held by the Frascogna Law Group. Mike Frascogna, Jr. is a senior partner at the law firm, and has been intimately involved in the Jackson music scene going back to his law school days at Mississippi College. He and his brother, Greg, opened Frasco Entertainment, which booked bands at local clubs and venues.

Growing up in West Jackson, Mike lived in close proximity to the JSU campus, WOKJ radio, and the clubs and juke joints in South and West Jackson. He began booking bands as a side hustle while attending Mississippi State in the mid-1960s.

“Mike figured out fast that music brought the races together, even during the final years of segregation,” says Joe. “The fraternities at both MSU and Ole Miss were eager to book black bands that brought danceable music to the campuses.”

Mike also knew the value the JSU music program and the “Sonic Boom of the South” had as well, and that Jackson-based Trumpet Records was successful in the late 1940s and 50s with white management signing black recording artists to contracts.

“Mike has talked time and again about the mighty power of Jackson as a small city, but with tremendous reach and influence on the national and international music scene,” says Joe. “That was especially true circa 1970 with Jackson being the home to many clubs that helped launch local talent, local radio stations (WOKJ and WZZQ) that played music by local talent, and an emerging record label in Malaco that recorded local talent (and in some cases, had huge crossover hits). That’s what Mike wanted to capture. The big attention getter for a great many readers, based on early response, is that Mississippi leads the country by a long shot in most GRAMMY awards and GRAMMY nominations across all genres since the Recording Academy began presenting GRAMMY awards in 1959.”

Joe says it took eighteen months from the first interview until the book was finished. It provides a comprehensive look at nine blues and Southern soul artists – some of whom are major stars – and the state’s prolific history of GRAMMY nominations and awards.

The introduction and conclusion of the book identifies the many different people Joe and Mike felt were major players in creating and sustaining an atmosphere which could effectively launch so many musicians of different genres with Jackson and Mississippi ties:

Lillian McMurry / Trumpet Records

Joe Louis / WOKJ Radio

David Adcock / WZZQ Radio

Lee King / Music Promoter

Jesse Thompson / Music Promoter

Mike and Greg Frascogna / above

Tommy Couch Sr. and Wolf Stephenson / Malaco

Malcolm White / MS Blues Commission (and widespread tourism work)

Craig Ray / Visit Mississippi (and MS Blues Trail)

Bebop Records / Bebop Productions

Arden Barnett / Ardenland

“These individuals and entities, as well as others interviewed in the introduction chapter, greatly shaped the musical climate in the city and state,” says Joe. “There wasn’t enough space for everyone would have diluted the overall book, which is a look at the fascinating mix of artists within.”

The Secret Sauce

In exploring the history of the Jackson music scene, Joe says he discovered there are so many kind and generous musicians and instructors here who are eager to pass on their skills and show the up-and-comers the ropes.

“There’s also a tremendous track record of success in Jackson’s past. The stars of tomorrow are well aware of the state’s prolific history, and it drives them to succeed.”

Several of the artists in the book have recorded with Malaco over the years, which Joe says is important on its own, but the info and comments from Wolf Stephenson about the Malaco building are fascinating.

“I knew the story from interviewing them for a statewide magazine as they recovered from a tornado that damaged the facilities over a decade ago. It was great to get Wolf’s perspective after all these years for the book.”

At one time, Jackson had many clubs and venues, many of which no longer exist.

“Randy Everett, a GRAMMY-winning engineer in Jackson, discusses this very thing in the book,” says Joe. “He lists six very solid venues that support Mississippi music today. I agree with his thinking in this area: the local venues which regularly showcase local talent are wonderful, but there aren’t enough of them because, regrettably, there isn’t a demand for more. If this book can nudge the pendulum even a millimeter in the other direction, that would be a very good thing.”

Joe says that after getting to know the artists in the book and learning what all have gone through to get where they are, he has a tremendous appreciation for the local venues that are still bringing in local talent regularly.

“Places like Duling Hall, Hal & Mal’s, Martin’s, and others. You never know who will hit it big, and who might catch them in Jackson that may be of great help to them later.”

In writing the book, Joe says the biggest impression on him was made multiple times by nearly every artist featured in the book.

“They were all so grateful to them to the point of getting emotional talking about them. Today’s artists, including Eddie Cotton, Zac Harmon, Dexter Allen, and others, brag again and again about the legends like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and Howlin’ Wolf. They were legends who not only mentored them but taught them how to carry themselves as bluesmen.”

There are poignant moments in the book, with funny stories and an indefatigable spirit that runs through all of the artists in the book.

“Nearly all were raised in the church and grew up with a love of Gospel music that has influenced their blues and Southern soul,” says Joe. “Some have gone through very hard times, and their stories of triumph over adversity vary, but all are powerful. All have a deep love for Mississippi, and most grew up in or around Jackson and love the city.”

(Photo: Kamal King (left) and Joe Lee (right) – courtesy of Joe Lee)

Joe Lee will be moderating a panel at 9:30 am at the Mississippi Book Festival on September 13, and his co-author, Kamal King, will moderate a second JACKTOWN panel at 1:30 pm. Both panels will be held in the fourth floor Senate corridor in the State Capitol Building in downtown Jackson.