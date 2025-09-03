Hood Industries invests $245 million in Waynesboro expansion

Strategic growth involves building new advanced sawmill, company says.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) called Hood Industries’ nearly quarter-billion-dollar investment announced earlier today in Waynesboro “the latest win in Mississippi’s record-breaking economic development efforts.”

Hood Industries, Inc., manufacturer and distributor of structural wood products for more than four decades, plans to spend $245 million to construct a new advanced sawmill in Wayne County in multiple phases on a site adjacent to the company’s existing sawmill.

The company operates three southern yellow pine sawmills; two are located in Mississippi. The new mill is slated for completion by October 2026.

“This investment is about more than a new mill; it’s about building a sustainable future for our company, our employees, and the Waynesboro community,” said Hood Industries President Jay Galloway.

Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing funding assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive(MFLEX) program, and also road and infrastructure improvements.

“Companies are ‘breaking new ground’ in Mississippi at a jaw-dropping pace, and the reason is clear. From our communities to the Capitol, strong partnerships and pro-business leaders attract impressive projects like Hood Industries’ latest in Wayne County,” said MDA Executive Director Bill Cork. “Since 2020, record-setting investments and jobs have come to our state, and this significant investment is yet another major win for Mississippi’s economy.”

AccelerateMS and Wayne County are also assisting with the expansion.

“The expansion of Hood Industries in Waynesboro is a testament to the strength and skill of Mississippi’s workforce,” said Dr. Courtney Taylor, executive director of AccelerateMS. “We’re committed to ensuring that companies like Hood have access to a pipeline of highly trained workers who can thrive in advanced manufacturing environments. This investment reinforces that our people remain the greatest asset in building long-term economic growth.”

Keith Clay, president of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, heralded Hood Industries as a leader in the forest products sector and emphasized the company has called Wayne County home for its sawmill facility through the past 40 years.

“The company’s commitment to the long-term success of its local mill, through planned state-of-the-art improvements, helps cement the Hood legacy of being one of our premiere corporate citizens and most outstanding neighbors,” said Clay. “We believe Hood Industries’ significant investment speaks volumes about our workforce as well as the business strength and viability of Wayne County and the entire Pine Belt region of Mississippi.”

Dixie Electric and Cooperative Energy are powering the project.

“For decades, Dixie Electric has proudly powered Hood Industries in Waynesboro,” said Randy Smith, general manager of Dixie Electric. “Together with our wholesale power provider Cooperative Energy, we’re pleased to support this next phase of the company’s growth and look forward to affordably and reliably powering this state-of-the-art mill. Hood Industries’ investment is critical to economic growth and vitality across our membership, especially Wayne County, and we’re proud supporters of their endeavor and look forward to more decades of growth.”

Reeves emphasized how Hood’s outlay is part of some $30 billion in investments announced in the Magnolia State since last January.

“The things we’re accomplishing … are truly impressive, and our momentum is real,” said Reeves. “Mississippi is a wise investment. That’s why more and more companies are choosing to do business and expand here. It’s another great day for our state.”