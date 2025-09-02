Man dead after high-speed chase in Jackson

Tuesday afternoon, Capitol Police identified the man as Dwayne Mable.

A 28-year-old man is dead after a high-speed chase in the Fondren area of Jackson on Monday night.

According to the Capitol Police, shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, an officer witnessed a vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed” along Northside Drive.

When officers attempted to pull over Mable, he failed to comply and led the police on a short pursuit.

“The driver wrecked the vehicle on Northside Drive and sustained fatal injuries,” a statement from the Capitol Police said.

The incident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, which will release additional information when available, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.