Man dead after high-speed chase in Jackson

By: Daniel Tyson - September 2, 2025

police lights siren cops
A 28-year-old man is dead after a high-speed chase in the Fondren area of Jackson on Monday night.

Tuesday afternoon, Capitol Police identified the man as Dwayne Mable.

According to the Capitol Police, shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, an officer witnessed a vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed” along Northside Drive.

When officers attempted to pull over Mable, he failed to comply and led the police on a short pursuit.

“The driver wrecked the vehicle on Northside Drive and sustained fatal injuries,” a statement from the Capitol Police said.

The incident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, which will release additional information when available, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Daniel Tyson
Daniel Tyson has reported for national and regional newspapers for three decades. He joined Magnolia Tribune in January 2024. For the last decade or so, he’s focused on global energy, mainly natural resources.
