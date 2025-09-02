Magnolia Mornings: September 2, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Rally held at MS Capitol on Labor Day

(Image from WJTV report)

Left-leaning, Democrat backed MS 50501 and Labor Unions rallied Monday at the Mississippi State Capitol for an event they called “Workers over Billionaires.”

As reported Monday, a flyer for the Jackson rally called residents to, “Join the movement for working class power to stand against rising fascism, for racial justice, immigrant rights, LGBTQIA+ equality, gender justice, public services and human rights throughout the US and the world.”

WJTV reports that about 250 people gathered for the rally, with Pam Johnson, a local rally organizer, pushing for a higher minimum wage.

“There would be people who would not be having to have two or three jobs. It’s been very hard. There’s a reason Mississippi is listed among the most impoverished states in the nation. You know, when people aren’t making money, that’s what happens,” Johnson said, per WJTV.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump administration faces a September filled with deadlines

President Donald Trump, August 2025 (Photo from the White House on Facebook)

The New York Times reports President Trump “faces a challenging September at home and abroad.”

“An end-of-month deadline will force the president to negotiate with Congress to avoid a government shutdown. While Republicans control the House and Senate, they will need Democratic votes to do so. Trump’s recent clawback of billions in foreign aid without congressional approval has brewed distrust between lawmakers and the administration,” NYT reported. “Trump gave the leaders of Russia and Ukraine an early September deadline to move forward with a peace process or face possible U.S. retaliation. Progress has stalled since the president’s closely watched meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last month, dimming optimism that an end to the war is in sight.”

NYT also noted, “Trump faces uncertainty about the legality of his tariffs, the main plank of his economic agenda and a key campaign promise. His authority to take over the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington expires this month, and he is looking at deploying the National Guard to more cities across the country to address crime. The administration’s contentious changes to public health guidelines are expected to face fresh scrutiny in the coming weeks.”

2. Congress returns with plenty to tax policy left to tackle

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, as Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

As Congress returns from an August recess, The Hill reports that “there’s still plenty of tax policy left for Congress to tackle this fall, including a number of expiring provisions that weren’t covered in the main reconciliation package.”

“Trump and Republicans could attempt to unite around another tax package and budget resolution, the vehicle on which it could pass both the House and Senate with simple majorities,” The Hill reported, adding, “But other tax watchers think the passage of Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ will take the steam out of efforts this fall to pass a second reconciliation bill, making a bipartisan tax extenders package that could be tacked onto other legislation the more viable way to get more tax policy done.”

The Hill continued, “Others think the early arrival of Trump’s tax cut extensions makes a second reconciliation bill more likely — even imperative — arguing that it would be a missed opportunity for Republicans not to push ahead with more wide-ranging legislation ahead of next year’s midterm elections. There are several expirations of tax credits at the end of this year that were not included in the Republicans’ tax-and-spending cut bill passed over the summer.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss, Miss. State players share SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss and Mississippi State Athletics said Monday that defensive tackle Zxavian Harris and defensive lineman Will Whitson, respectively, have been named co-winners of the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week award, as announced by the conference office.

Ole Miss said Harris led the Rebel defense in the win against Georgia State, ending the night with five tackles, 1.5 TFL, one solo sack, two QB hurries and the first interception of his career. Harris also got his fingers on a missed field goal attempt by the Panthers, the sixth combined blocked kick of his career – putting him one away from tying the all-time SEC record.

Miss. State said Whitson had four total tackles, a sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and four QB hurries in the win over Southern Miss. He led the team in both sacks and TFLs. He was also named to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week after earning a PFF defensive grade of 89.7, the highest grade of his career. His 89.7 defensive grade was the 21st best among all FBS edge players, the 17th best among all Power 4 teams, and the sixth best in the SEC.

2. JSU sweeps SWAC Players of the Week honors

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

Jackson State swept the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Player of the Week honors this week, as announced by the conference office.

Ahmad Miller, the HBCU National Co-Player of the Week, was named the co-Offensive Player of the Week following his performance on the ground and sharing the honor with Andrew Body from Alabama State.

Quincy Ivory was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week after earning Defensive MVP honors in the Hope Labor Day Classic after an eight-tackle performance.

Donovan Warren was named the Specialist of the Week, with four punts inside the 20 including a pair inside the five against Hampton.

Markets & Business

1. Futures down as September trading gets underway

CNBC reports that stock futures were lower Tuesday, “with investors weighing the latest developments on the trade front to kick off a seasonally poor month for equities.”

“Those moves come after a federal appeals court on Friday ruled that most of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs are illegal,” CNBC reported. “The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit determined in a 7-4 ruling that only Congress has the authority to apply sweeping levies. Trump called the decision ‘Highly Partisan’ and has said that he will appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

CNBC went on to report, “Adding to uncertainty are questions around the future of Federal Reserve independence, given the Trump administration’s efforts to oust central bank officials. A court hearing that Trump be temporarily barred from firing Lisa Cook ended Friday without a ruling.”

2. Kraft Heinz splitting its food business

According to the Wall Street Journal, “A decade after merging and creating a global food giant, Kraft Heinz said early Tuesday that it planned to split into two separate companies.”

“It plans to spin off its slower-growing grocery business, which includes well-known brands like Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables, into a new entity,” WSJ reported. “The remaining company would house sauces, condiments and products with faster-growing sales, like Heinz ketchup, Philadelphia cream cheese and Kraft Mac & Cheese.”

WSJ added, “Executives at Kraft Heinz are betting that the company will be worth more to investors split into two separate entities.”