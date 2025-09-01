Mississippi shouldn’t subsidize bad decisions, Green New Deal in other states

PSC Commissioners Brown and Carr contend they are standing up for Mississippi citizens by fighting FERC Rule 1920.

Former Commissioner Brent Bailey’s recent op-ed misses the mark.

Let’s be clear: Mississippi did not join the lawsuit against FERC Rule 1920 and Tranche 2.1 to “look backward,” but to defend the rights of our people from federal overreach and costly, unreliable energy schemes.

FERC Rule 1920 is not about building a stronger grid for Mississippi, it is about Washington dictating energy policy from the top down, stripping states of their authority, and forcing ratepayers to fund transmission lines that primarily serve the failed energy experiments of other states. That’s why Mississippi and other states are fighting it in court. This is not obstruction, it’s standing up for our citizens.

Tranche 2.1 is being sold as a $72 billion “benefit,” but the truth is the overwhelming majority of those dollars flow north, where states are knee-deep in wind and solar projects that cannot provide reliable, dispatchable power.

Transmission lines are among the most expensive parts of the energy system, and pouring billions into moving intermittent power around does not make electricity cheaper or more reliable. It makes it riskier.

Here in Mississippi, we know what works: reliable, dispatchable energy sources like natural gas and nuclear, resources that keep the lights on when families need it most. We are committed to a practical, dependable approach to energy, not one that sacrifices reliability for political ideology.

Let’s not forget, residential rates in Mississippi have already risen sharply in recent years. Every unnecessary dollar we throw into unreliable projects is a dollar taken from Mississippi families, farmers, and small businesses. That’s why we are fighting to ensure that infrastructure investments actually serve Mississippi ratepayers, not subsidize the bad decisions of other states and promote the Green New Deal.

Mr. Bailey calls this a “delay tactic.” We call it accountability. It is not the job of the Mississippi Public Service Commission to rubber-stamp the Green New Deal agenda. Our job is to protect reliable, affordable power for the people of Mississippi which is exactly what President Trump has said that America needs.

Instead of lecturing us about “dreaming big,” maybe Mr. Bailey should spend less time defending rich people’s solar projects and more time standing up for his neighbors.

We – Commissioners Chris Brown and Wayne Carr – will never apologize for putting Mississippians first.