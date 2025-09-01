Magnolia Mornings: September 1, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Left-leaning Labor Day rally played at MS Capitol

The left-leaning, Democrat backed group that pushed for the “No Kings” rallies earlier this year is back at it this Labor Day, this time holding rallies called “Workers over Billionaires.” One is planned at noon at the Mississippi State Capitol on Monday.

A flyer for the Jackson rally says, “Join the movement for working class power to stand against rising fascism, for racial justice, immigrant rights, LGBTQIA+ equality, gender justice, public services and human rights throughout the US and the world.”

The press release on the rally notes that it is being organized by MS 50501 and Labor Unions.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. China, Russia, India among nations huddling at Asian summit

(Photo from India’s Narendra Modi on X)

According to the New York Times, “It was a scene in eastern China almost certainly intended for an audience on the other side of the world: The leaders of China, Russia and India, the three largest powers not aligned with the West, smiling and laughing like good friends as they greeted each other at a summit on Monday.”

“It starts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia holding hands and walking into a meeting hall filled with other world leaders. They head straight for President Xi Jinping of China, shake hands and form a close circle,” NYT reported, adding, “The tableau carried multiple messages, analysts said. The bonhomie between Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin was meant to convey a close bond between them as leaders of an alternative world order challenging the United States. Mr. Modi sought to show that India has other important friends — including China, regardless of an unresolved border dispute — if the Trump administration chooses to continue alienating New Delhi with tariffs.”

NYT went on to report, “China wants to seize on the unpopularity of America’s chaotic trade policies to drive a wedge between Washington and the rest of the world, arguing that it can serve as a more stable global leader.”

2. Giuliani seriously injured in crash

The Hill reports that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani “was seriously injured in a car crash on Saturday evening in New Hampshire, according to a statement from his security team.”

“Giuliani’s vehicle was ‘struck from behind at high speed,’ Michael Ragusa, head of Giuliani’s security, said in an official news release,” The Hill reported. “Giuliani, who previously served as President Trump’s personal attorney, was transported to a nearby trauma center, according to the statement, ‘where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.'”

The Hill added, “Shortly before the car crash, according to Ragusa’s statement, Giuliani was ‘flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident.’ ‘Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety,’ the statement said. Ragusa told the New York Post that the car crash ‘occurred after he re-entered his vehicle, which was then hit from behind at high speed.'”

Sports

1. JSU extends winning streak to 11 games

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

Jackson State opened the 2025 season with a 28-14 victory over Hampton at the Hope Labor Day Classic on Saturday extending the nation’s longest streak to 11 games.

With the game tied at 14-all in the fourth quarter, Jackson State (1-0) used a 12-play, 82-yard drive to take a one-score lead on a two-yard from Ahmad Miller. The Tigers got back on the board just 92 seconds later on a one-play drive ending with a 76-yard touchdown run by Miller to take a 28-14 lead with just four minutes remaining in the game. Miller finished the game 180 yards on just 12 carries and the two touchdowns.

JSU will face Southern Miss at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6 with the game airing on ESPN+.

2. Valley falls to start Buckley Era

(Photo from MS Valley State Athletics)

Mississippi Valley State opened the Terrell Buckley Era with a 34-29 loss Saturday to Southern University.

Valley attempted a late game comeback, pulling within 5 with under 2 minutes left in the game. But it was not to be when the clock struck zero.

The Delta Devils will travel to Tarleton State on Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Markets & Business

1. Markets close August with solid gains

CNBC reported stocks fell on Friday “as investors took some money off the table into a long weekend following a new S&P 500 record and solid Nvidia earnings this week. New inflation data showed rising prices was still a risk heading into the new month.”

“The S&P 500 ended the day 0.64% lower at 6,460.26, but still scored its fourth winning month in a row. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1.15% to finish at 21,455.55, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 92.02 points, or 0.20%, to settle at 45,544.88,” CNBC reported.

CNBC noted, “Even with Friday’s losses, the indexes closed out August with solid gains. The 30-stock Dow logged a more than 3% advance in August, while the S&P 500 tallied a nearly 2% advance. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has seen an August gain of 1.6%.”

2. Trump tariff case heads to SCOTUS

(Photo from U.S. Supreme Court website)

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, “The Supreme Court has flirted with a flurry of Trump administration matters in recent months, but the battle over the president’s sweeping global tariffs will put the justices directly on the spot over a centerpiece of his economic agenda.”

“Across three different courts, 15 judges have weighed Trump’s tariff maneuvers—and 11 of them, appointed by presidents of both parties, have found he acted without legal support,” WSJ reported. “The most consequential of those decisions came late Friday from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which rejected the tariffs and gave the president a mid-October deadline to appeal to the Supreme Court before the ruling takes effect.”

WSJ continued, “The White House always expected the dispute to be settled at the high court, and it is betting that the court’s conservative majority, one that stands to the right of many lower courts that have ruled against the administration this year, will affirm Trump’s sweeping assertion of his own authority.”