Mississippi Legends: Jimmy Boyd – The Mississippi boy who changed Christmas

Born near McComb, the young singer who saw “Mommy kissing Santa Claus” had a career that spanned stage and screen.

Jimmy Boyd, a Mississippi native, was 13 when he recorded the holiday tune “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.” The song became a Billboard chart number one song within three weeks and sold over two million copies in less than ten. But Boyd’s life was far more intricately layered than one hit.

Born From Grit and Strings

James (Jimmy) Devon Boyd was born to Winnie and Leslie Boyd on January 9, 1939, near McComb, Mississippi.

Leslie Boyd, a farmer-turned-carpenter, often had to pick over 600 pounds of cotton daily to support his family of 21 siblings.

In 1941, he sent his wife and two sons by train to California while he rode freight trains, hoboing from Mississippi to Texas and reuniting with his family in Riverside. Leslie’s grit significantly shaped and defined his son Jimmy.

The Making of a Star

Jimmy’s grandfather, known as the local legend “Fiddler Bill,” had a profound influence on Jimmy’s musical pursuits. Jimmy started playing guitar at age four and, at age seven, was plucking at cotton barn dances. Bandleader and performer Jim Lewis featured Jimmy on his radio show. Those $50-per-show appearances grew into regional fame. After winning a local talent contest, Boyd appeared on The Frank Sinatra Show, which led to a recording deal with Columbia Records.

His first charted recording was the country number “(The Angels Are Lighting) God’s Little Candles,” which reached almost a million sales. But at the urging of Columbia executive Mitch Miller, Jimmy recorded “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” and from there, he became a household name.

Still, the song faced controversy. The Catholic Church objected to mixing a sacred holiday with a sensual theme and banned the song in Boston. Boyd, who was 13 then, personally met with the church leaders to explain the innocent humor behind the lyrics, and the ban was lifted.

In a Time Magazine interview, Boyd said about the chart-topping song, “I like it personally, but I didn’t think anyone would buy it.”

It turns out the world did, and it never stopped listening.

Stage to Screen

Between 1953 and 1954, Jimmy Boyd appeared five times on The Ed Sullivan Show, performing with legends like Rosemary Clooney, Frankie Laine, and Betty White. He also landed recurring roles in sitcoms like Date with the Angels, Bachelor Father, and Broadside.

That led to appearances in movies such as Inherit the Wind (1960), starring Spencer Tracy and Mickey Rooney.

He was the youngest performer to headline in Las Vegas’ famed Sands Hotel, sharing the stage with Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack at only age 13.

Complicated Celebrity

Boyd often felt limited by Mitch Miller’s (Columbia Records) partiality for novelty songs, wanting to explore the country and rock that Miller disliked. Regrettably, Boyd turned down the chance to record “Jambalaya,” which became a Hank Williams hit. However, Boyd recorded his version of the song in 1960.

Also, that year, Boyd was drafted into the U.S. Army and performed in USO shows across Vietnam, including a 1967 tour with Nancy Sinatra. His talents offered laughter and music in war-torn landscapes, uplifting those serving abroad.

Boyd became an avid tennis player and sailor and, in his later years, lived on his sailboat, Unplugged, in Marina del Rey. He was married twice, once to actress Yvonne Craig, TV’s Batgirl. He remained single after his second divorce. Boyd said the most exciting moment in his life was the birth of his son, Devon James Boyd.

Jimmy Boyd passed away from cancer on March 7, 2009, at the age of 70. His longtime friend, Eleanor Pillsbury, was by his side in his final days.

Still A Star

Boyd’s star is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7021 Hollywood Blvd.

Although his name will forever be linked to that mistletoe moment, Boyd’s life was nurtured by the same grit and determination we often find in Mississippi legends.