Looking Ahead: Safeguarding Mississippi for the next generation

By: Chris Wells - August 29, 2025

  • Chris Wells, MDEQ Executive Director, says the agency is preparing not just for the next natural (or man-made) disaster but for a stronger Mississippi statewide. 

As we mark the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we at the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality pause not just to reflect—but to look forward. 

While the impacts of the storm remain forever etched in our memories, our focus at MDEQ is on the future: building a more resilient coast, safeguarding our natural resources, and ensuring that every Mississippian—today and tomorrow—benefits from a clean, healthy environment and a thriving economy. 

Over the last two decades, Mississippi has made significant strides in coastal restoration.  The investments made after Katrina—and later through Deepwater Horizon restoration funding—have laid the groundwork for long-term environmental health, sustainable growth, and stronger coastal communities. MDEQ has led efforts to restore significant ecosystems, improve water quality, and build infrastructure that supports both environmental and economic resilience. 

But our work is not limited to the Gulf Coast, and it is far from finished. Challenges -both expected and unexpected-will continue to surface.  

That’s why MDEQ continues to prioritize science-based decision-making, innovative restoration projects, and partnerships across local, state, and federal levels. We are preparing not just for the next natural (or man-made) disaster but for a stronger Mississippi statewide. 

What we have strived for, and we will continue to work toward, is a state where families can live, work, and play—confident in the quality of their air, land, and water. A place where nature and economy thrive side by side.  

This significant anniversary is a reminder of how far we’ve come. But more importantly, it’s a call to continue our work to ensure that the legacy we leave is not just one of recovery— but one of strength, sustainability, and forward momentum. 

At MDEQ, it’s what we do.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Chris Wells
Chris Wells was appointed Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality in October of 2020. He began his career with the agency in November 2007 as an attorney. He has also served MDEQ as Chief of Staff and Acting Director of the Office of Restoration. Director Wells has a Chemical Engineering degree from Mississippi State University and is a registered professional engineer. He graduated from Mississippi College School of Law in 1999.
