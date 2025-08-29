Ag Secretary Rollins speaks at Mississippi U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith’s re-election campaign kickoff

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith looks on as Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins speaks at a campaign event, August 28, 2025 (Photo from Hyde-Smith Facebook)

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture toured Mississippi Thursday, stomping for U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s re-election, telling a crowd in Jackson that the nation and President Donald Trump (R) need her continued support for conservative issues.

Secretary Brooke Rollins told the crowd of about 100 Hyde-Smith supporters that the senator “has an iron fist in a velvet glove.”

Rollins has worked with Hyde-Smith on farm-related issues. What she has observed, the Secretary said, is a Senator dedicated to farmers.

“She will walk into a room, she will own the room, and not walk out until everyone understands the issues,” Rollins said.

Supporting Hyde-Smith’s re-election bid is paramount to keeping America prosperous, Rollins told the crowd, adding that if Democrats win control of Congress in 2026, the party could end many of Trump’s policies. Republicans are currently “fighting for the very soul of this country,” she said, adding that Hyde-Smith’s support is needed.

Speaking to a room of farmers and business leaders, Rollins said if rural areas lack prosperity, then the nation has failed.

“The foundation of the country’s prosperity is farmers and ranchers,” she said.

Farmers said they wanted to hear that help was on the way. They told of out-of-pocket increases on everything from insurance to mechanical bills but are witnessing a decline in their bottom lines.

Cattle and catfish farmer, Daryle Rigdon, said at his farm in rural Noxubee County, he is losing more than 20 cents per pound on catfish. He explained that it costs $1.16 a pound to raise catfish, but he is only receiving an average of 95 cents per pound.

Hyde-Smith took the stage to a standing ovation. For 20 minutes, she discussed her deep friendship with President Trump, who once again endorsed her candidacy in March of this year, as well as her dedication to farmers.

Hyde-Smith, state’s former agriculture commissioner, said the President may not have walked in a row of corn, but he is interested in farm policy and often seeks her advice on the topic. She and Trump believe “food security is national security.”

The senator told the GOP-faithful that there should be a small farm bill this upcoming session, but Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act had many new measures for family farmers, mainly in tax breaks and expansions. Some provisions will expand expensing for new production facilities.

Senator Hyde-Smith mentioned the public feud between Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr. over the use of pesticides in farming. Hyde-Smith said she was worried a “Make America Healthy Again” initial report would mischaracterize important crop protection tools that have repeatedly been deemed safe by regulatory bodies, time and time again over the decades.

Hyde-Smith told Kennedy that she was “deeply concerned” that the report would “unfairly target American agriculture, modern farming practices, and the crop protection tools” that U.S. farmers use.

“We all know what confirmation bias is. It’s no secret that you were involved with pesticide litigation prior to becoming secretary,” Hyde-Smith told Kennedy.

Hyde-Smith currently has one announced GOP opponent, Sarah Adlakha, a newcomer in politics from Ocean Springs. Democrat-turned-Independent Ty Pinkins is also seeking the Senate seat while Democrats have yet to roll out their candidate of choice. Newcomer Albert Little has filed to run as a Democrat, but Lowndes County District Attorney Scott Colom has been mentioned as the Democrats’ target candidate to oppose Hyde-Smith.

Hyde-Smith directed some comments on Thursday at Colom, noting that he received support from left-leaning billionaire George Soros and called him a transgender advocate.

“I blocked him from a federal judgeship and now he’s challenging me,” Hyde-Smith said, referring to her not returning a blue slip for Colom when he was nominated for a federal judgeship under President Joe Biden (D).

Hyde-Smith, Mississippi’s junior U.S. Senator, was appointed in 2018 by former Governor Phil Bryant (R) to finish the term of retiring U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R). She went on to win a special election and then a full six-year term. There was talk of Hyde-Smith being named Secretary of Agriculture after Trump’s November 2024 win, but she decided to run for re-election instead.