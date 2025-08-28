Northrop Grumman opens high-tech aerospace lab at Northeast Mississippi Community College

The defense contractor’s investment in the Corinth campus creates a pipeline for high-tech careers as the company reports strong quarterly growth.

Defense technology giant Northrop Grumman officially opened its new aerospace laboratory at Northeast Mississippi Community College’s (NEMCC) Corinth campus this week, marking a significant milestone in Mississippi’s workforce development initiatives.

Under clear skies on a slightly cooler summer day, the ribbon-cutting ceremony August 26 featured Governor Tate Reeves, Northrop Grumman executives, state officials, and NEMCC leadership rejoicing what represents both a strategic investment in regional education and a pipeline for the state’s growing aerospace and defense industry.

The high-tech facility, funded through a Northrop Grumman Foundation grant, will provide firsthand training in composite material fabrication, repair, and inspection, and also in advanced manufacturing techniques. Students will gain experience in simulated real-world environments that mirror what they’ll encounter in the aerospace workforce, with the lab expected to fully open for training programs in early 2026.

“The Northrop Grumman Aerospace Lab at Northeast Mississippi Community College is a win-win for our company and for the state,” said Tom Jones, corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems. “This cutting-edge facility will provide a highly trained pipeline to the technical workforce that will help enhance prosperity in Mississippi.”

The lab signifies more than just educational infrastructure; it embodies NEMCC’s commitment to addressing the skills gap in high-demand technical fields. The facility will enhance the college’s ability to serve more students with cutting-edge equipment and career-ready programs that align directly with industry needs, from manufacturing to advanced aerospace technologies.

“The realization of true workforce training efforts is a testament to the power of collaboration and partnerships,” NEMCC President Dr. Ricky G. Ford said during the ceremony. “As we witness the unveiling of this cutting-edge training facility, we celebrate the potential it holds for our students to receive hands-on experience and begin prosperous careers in aerospace and advanced manufacturing.”

The project’s roots trace back to 2022, when Governor Reeves announced a significant $2.2 million investment in workforce development at NEMCC during a press conference at the school’s Booneville campus. That investment, funded through Accelerate Mississippi, was designed to enhance training programs and boost the local workforce in trucking, advanced manufacturing, and fiber optics programs.

“When I ran for governor three years ago, I spent a lot of time talking about the importance of workforce development and workforce training,” Reeves said in 2022. “I’ve spent a lot of time bragging on our community colleges because we know that we have an asset here in Mississippi that’s exceptionally impressive.”

The timing of the lab’s opening aligns with Northrop Grumman’s broader expansion and strong financial performance. The company posted solid second quarter 2025 results, with revenue reaching $10.4 billion, up 1 percent year-on-year, and net earnings rising to $1.17 billion from $940 million. The Mission Systems division, which could potentially oversee workforce development initiatives like the NEMCC lab, was the top performer with sales rising 14 percent to $3.16 billion, thanks to restricted program awards and growing demand for radar systems and advanced technologies.

The aerospace lab opening also coincides with significant contract wins for Northrop Grumman that underscore the company’s growth trajectory and need for skilled workers. For example, in February, the company secured two noteworthy contracts totaling $1.4 billion to advance air and missile defense capabilities for the U.S. Army and Poland. These awards include expanding software development for the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) and delivering advanced defense systems to international partners.

This success has contributed to Northrop Grumman’s strong pipeline of work, with the company ending the quarter with a backlog of $89.7 billion, underlining sustained demand across its portfolio. International momentum remains a major growth driver, with overseas sales up 18 percent in the quarter and 14 percent year-to-date.

Northrop Grumman’s investment in Mississippi runs deep, with the company maintaining more than 800 employees in some 730,000 square feet of manufacturing space across four sites in the state, along with nearly 100 suppliers. The new aerospace lab at NEMCC denotes a strategic investment in developing the next generation of workers to support these operations.

Greg James, NEMCC’s director of workforce training, has been influential in bringing this partnership to fruition.

“When I got the email from Northrop Grumman, I knew all the hours and conversations had finally come full circle,” said James. “This isn’t just a check. It’s a spark for transformation, especially in our rural communities.”