CW Organics Apothicaire & Tea Room is a spot to slow down and savor the moment

Caroline Warner’s passion and desire to be an herbalist originated in Rolling Fork during summers at her grandparents’ farm.

“I want to take you to CW Organics Apothicaire & Tea Room in Ridgeland for your birthday. Have you been there?” my friend Toni asked. No, I hadn’t. We set the date for our visit, and I felt like a little girl again, waiting with great anticipation for the day to arrive. I looked forward to spending time with my friend and enjoying a tea party.

When I entered the door of CW Organics Apothicaire & Tea Room for the first time, I knew I was at home. Toni and I were escorted to a side booth table. We admired the unique tabletop, smelled the fresh flowers in a vase, noticed the cute honey dispenser, and perused the menu. Oh my, so much to choose from.

We selected the “Tea for Two.” Then, we had to make a hard decision. What blend of tea should we choose? There were so many incredible tisanes to choose from. We made our selection. Within a short time, a three-tiered tray, laden with beautifully decorated sandwiches, scones, biscuits, and desserts, graced our table. Let the tea party begin!

The tea was poured, the conversation flowed, and every item on the tray was delicious. Caroline Warner, the owner, told me in a recent interview that she, along with her good friend and chef, Bailey Brown, works together to create a unique menu for each season. They use recipes from their families to make the tasty delicacies. The selection of tea blends, Caroline’s originals, coordinates with the menu.

Somehow, taking tea together encourages an atmosphere of intimacy when you slip off the timepiece in your mind and cast your fate to a delight of tasty tea, tiny foods, and thoughtful conversation. –Gail Greco

(Photo from CW Organics’ website)

Herbs, Roots, Berries, Flowers, & Tea Leaves

Where did the passion and desire to be an herbalist originate for Caroline Warner? Right here in Mississippi, in a town you might be familiar with, Rolling Fork. She spent most of her summers at her grandparents’ large farm. Many days were spent riding the four-wheeler and picking flowers on her excursions. Warner would then come back to her Mamaw’s house, pull out the encyclopedias, and learn about the flowers. One day, when she picked what she thought was a daisy, in actuality, it was the herb known as Feverfew, kin to Chamomile.

The passion to identify, learn, and study books on herbs and holistic medicine took root. In 2009, Warner took online courses from the Herbal Academy and Everglades University. She has also completed Aromatherapy Master Classes. Over the years, as she moved from state to state, she would visit herbal apothecaries and take the classes they offered. With over thirty years of involvement with herbal health-care education, Warner made this summation, “God has put everything on this earth for healing.”

Caroline enjoys working with clients, sharing her knowledge, and providing recommendations. At the end of this article, she shares the ingredients for the Sinus Tea. Of course, you and I probably don’t have the herbs in our medicine cabinets, but her Apothicaire does.

Perhaps, you, like I, are curious as to the spelling and origin of “apothicaire.” It’s French! Apothecary is the correct spelling for the English version. Around the age of 14 or 15, Caroline made a trip to Paris, France. She enjoyed visiting the French apothicaires and tea rooms. Using the French version marked another way to capture a treasured memory in her business.

My dear, if you could give me a cup of tea to clear my muddle of a head I should better understand your affairs. -Charles Dickens

Teatime Treasures & Tidbits

CW Organics opened in 2021 only as an apothicaire. Then in 2024, the store underwent major renovations, adding the dining area. There are two things that Caroline wanted in the room. A fireplace mantel and stained-glass windows. Both of those items are reminiscent of the tearoom that Caroline and her Mamaw often visited in an Antebellum home in Vicksburg.

At the end of June, I returned to CW Organics with a friend to celebrate her birthday. During that visit, we had the pleasure of meeting two young ladies, our waitresses, dressed in the cutest 50s attire. They are sisters, Isabella and AnnaLea, former students of Ballet Magnificat, and are very talented.

“They came into the store dressed in a 50’s costume, at the end of December or the first of January this year. I thought they wanted to take selfie pictures in the tearoom, which wasn’t the case,” stated Caroline. “They wanted to know if I was hiring. Without hesitation, I told them yes and to come to work early the next morning. I tell them and others, they are like the cherry on top of my business.”

She continued, “They have a sweet spirit, they’re personable, and they make everything special for our guests. They will even pick out a teacup and saucer to coordinate with your outfit.”

Additionally, people have booked the tearoom for bridal showers, senior parties, and business events. Caroline is developing evening classes, such as Boost Immunity, for presentation soon.

When I asked, “What do you want your guests to go home with?” Caroline replied, “I want to see them leaving happy, energized. I want them to feel like they have been transported into another world, a magical place that’s far from Mississippi. I’ve heard people say France, England, and Belgium. They can’t believe that they’re sitting in a tearoom that looks like this, here in Ridgeland. I want them to be in complete heart fulfillment of the person they were having tea with. It’s not just about coming in and eating and drinking; I want you to have the best experience possible. While driving home, I hope your heart is overflowing with joy and love and that you can’t wait to tell your other loved ones about the experience that you’ve had.”

Life is a cup to be filled, not drained. —Anonymous

In my interview with Caroline Warner, I could hear her passion for her guests, clients, and products. One thing we discussed is how her business began with selling medicinal soaps over sixteen years ago. Her vision and growth have been a step-by-step process, as it is with anything in life. She stepped forward boldly by working hard, tackling obstacles, and using her gifts and talents to benefit others. “When you are passionate about your work and service, you can’t help but say at the end of a day, my cup overflows.”

(Photo from CW Organics’ website)

Breathe Easy with Sinus Tea

When congestion has you feeling cloudy, nature has the remedy. Sinus Tea is a soothing blend of time-honored herbs that work together to open the airways and calm irritation.

• Mullein gently clears and soothes the lungs

• Marshmallow Root coats and moistens, easing dry, scratchy passages while helping open the bronchioles for better breathing.

• Peppermint cools and refreshes, offering natural menthol support for clearer sinuses.

• Chamomile calms inflammation and helps relax the body.

• Skullcap eases tension and promotes relaxation, helping the body reset.

• Lemon Ginger Tea adds warmth, boosting circulation and easing sinus pressure with its invigorating zing.